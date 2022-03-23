St. Michaels High’s baseball team fell one step short of a state title last season.
Easton, Kent Island and Queen Anne’s each came up one run shy of taking the next step during their respective postseason runs.
And had it not been for one bad inning, Colonel Richardson may have gone deeper in its bid to win a second state title in three years.
Those near misses may help drive those teams this spring as they dig in for what they hope is a full schedule on the diamond, after the cancellation of the 2020 season and last year’s abbreviated slate. It also could provide the fixings for one of the more wide-open chases for the North Bayside title in recent history.
Among the contributing factors in that wide-open battle for division supremacy is the fact this year’s seniors and juniors had their 2020 season erased and last season’s high school and American Legion schedules reduced due to COVID-19, taking away playing opportunities to develop and build experience.
“It’s going to take a year, next year or thereafter before that rhythm of freshman, sophomore, junior, senior kind of comes back,” Easton head coach Albert Pritchett said.
“A lot of these juniors who will be playing throughout the Bayside, they don’t even have a full year of varsity experience with their freshman year being canceled; their sophomore year, they got maybe eight to 10 games,” Kent Island head coach Brendan Schulte said. “Most of these boys, even some of our seniors, they have yet to have a full high school experience of 18 to 19 games. So just about everybody I would think is in the same boat.”
Brian Femi, St. Michaels’ longtime head coach, points toward another factor that figures to shape this year’s North race — pitching matchups.
“There’s a lot of good arms,” Femi said. “And with baseball a lot of times it ends up who you end up facing that day. Kent Island’s got a couple of good pitchers. I know Queen Anne’s does too. And we scrimmaged North Dorchester. They’re super talented.”
Here’s a look at this year’s teams.
* * *
Colonel Richardson
Head Coach: Ryan Blanchfield.
Who’s Where: Austin Walls (Sr., 1B); Jacob Cohee (Sr., 2B); Hunter Wolfe (Sr., 3B); Josh Cohee (Sr., SS); Camron Gondeck (Jr., C/RHP); Carter Walters (Jr., C); Brock Johnson (Sr., LF); Austin Glessner (Sr., CF); Crystian Brewer (Sr., RF); Owen Nagle (Sr., RHP); Zach Robbins (Sr., RHP); Jaden Rowan (Sr., RHP).
Outlook: Blanchfield hasn’t forgotten how last season ended. And he has the newspaper clipping at home as a reminder.
“The things that we need to work on were very visible in that inning,” said Blanchfield in reference to last year’s loss to Patterson Mill in the Class 1A East Region I final, where the Huskies executed three consecutive bunts to fuel a five-run second inning en route to a 5-1 victory.
The Colonels (8-2) have plenty of returners who also remember how last season ended, including All-North Bayside picks Nagle (4-1) — who suffered the heartbreaking loss against Patterson Mill — and Walls. Also back are Glessner, Wolfe, and Josh Cohee, who along with Walls are bound for Chesapeake College after graduation. Robbins, who is going to the College of Southern Maryland, and Nagle provide one of the conference’s top one-two punches on the mound.
“That’s our goal all year: improving every day,” said Blanchfield, whose has a team that should again be a strong candidate to win a division, conference, region and state title. “That was kind of our motivation going into this season is, ‘Hey, we need to improve every day. We don’t want to have any weaknesses. We just want to continue to improve and hopefully be playing our best baseball by May.’”
Easton
Head Coach: Albert Pritchett.
Who’s Where’s: Logan Weems (Sr., 1B/RHP); C.J. Dugan (So., 2B); Chris Baynard (Jr., SS/RHP); Carson Brown (Jr., 3B); Blake LaBelle (So., C); Gil McDougald (Sr., C); Kayden Webb (Fr., CF/RHP); Sam Noble (So., OF); Reilly Gilligan (Jr., OF/RHP); Jason Hrynko (Sr., RF/RHP); Jack Dukehart (Sr., RHP); Ryan Latham (Sr., RHP); Jack Townsend (Jr., RHP); Peyton Paugh (Jr., IF); Cal Roser (Jr., IF).
Outlook: The Warriors graduated 10 seniors and seven starters, including 2021 All-North Player of the Year Ryan O’Connor, and fellow first-team pick Max Vener, now pitching at McDaniel, from a team that lost 2-1 to Stephen Decatur in last year’s 3A South Region II final.
“I feel we’ve replaced each one of them position wise,” Pritchett said of his graduates. “You would think I’d be feeling apprehensive. I just think we have a great set of young kids coming up, and a good balance of senior leadership.”
The Warriors had a knack for delivering clutch hits in late innings and into the postseason last season. But Pritchett said the focus remains the same.
“I think it’s going to be throwing strikes, fielding the average play and putting the ball in play, putting pressure on the other team,” Pritchett said. “It’s the traditional three areas we focus on regardless of who I have coming back.”
Kent County
Head Coach: Jason Conner.
Who’s Where: Joey Nuse (Jr., 1B); Collin Futty (Sr., 1B/3B); Jace Conner (Fr., 2B/SS/RHP); Nick Jones (Sr., 2B); Brandon Cannon (Jr., 3B/RHP); Trevor Metgzer (Jr., 3B/C/RHP); Ryan Miller (Jr., SS/RHP); Matthew Wade (Jr., C); Gavin Larrimore (Fr., C); Conner Dean (Sr., CF/RHP); Tanner Beck (Fr., OF/RHP); Yahir Fernandez-Ochoa (Sr., LF); Trice Moore (Fr., OF); Gio Relles-Ochoa (Sr., RF/LHP); Nick Price (Fr., RF).
Outlook: A 1995 graduate of Queen Anne’s County High, Conner takes over for Mike Iseman, who stepped down after last season. Though Conner as coached travel ball, this is his first time coaching at the high school level.
Conner was impressed with his team’s pitching in an 8-1 preseason win over Bohemia Manor. The Trojans will look to capitalize on their speed on the bases and depth on the mound.
Kent Island
Head Coach: Brendan Schulte.
Who’s Where: Logan Burns (Jr., RHP); Caeden Schulte (Jr., C); Patrick Reilly (So., 1B); Noah Anthony (So., 2B); Garrett Griebel (Sr., SS); Aidan Miller (Jr., 3B); Otto Jacobs (Sr., LF); Keegan O’Brien (Jr., CF); Nathan Englemeyer (Jr., RF); Hunter Austin (So., RHP); Ryan Hess (Jr., RHP); Jacob Zeitlin (Sr., RHP).
Outlook: Ryan Corbin, selected North Bayside pitcher of the year last season, has graduated and is now pitching for Washington College.
Fellow All-North first-team pick Griebel, who batted close to .400 a year ago, returns at short to lead a group that Schulte loves and should be a factor in the 2A East.
“They’re a good group of kids,” Schulte said. “They work hard. They’re taking in everything, giving me their best practice two hours a day. Lot of young guys coming up and we’ll see how they fit in. I’m excited.”
North Caroline
Head Coach: Andrew Bishop.
Who’s Where: Zack O’Brien (Sr., 1B); Tanner Young (Sr., 2B); Jayden Watkins (Sr., SS); Brandon Steinberg (Sr., 3B); Jamaree Roberts (Sr., 3B/1B); Miguel Weaverling (Jr., C); David Saathoff (So., LF); Jordan Kelley (So., CF/RHP); Devin Quarles (So., RF); Kyle Speas (Sr., LHP); Ryan Lawrence (Jr., DH); Matt Lone (Jr., RHP).
Outlook: Six seniors return from a team that went 5-5 last season.
“I feel like we’ve got a really good group,” said Bishop, whose team went 1-1 in the preseason. “We’ve got great coachable kids and we have a lot of talent. We have a good group to push and make a push in the playoffs.”
North Dorchester
Head Coach: David Morrissette.
Who’s Where: Alex Jones (Sr., 1B/LHP); Zach Jones (Sr., 2B); Brice Bradley (Jr., 3B/RHP); Jaiden Brooks (Jr., SS/RHP); Jaiden Brooks (Jr., SS/RHP); Jordan Regulski (Fr., SS/RHP); Lucas Tolley (Sr., C); Blake Bramble (Fr., C); Devin Rottman (Jr., CF); Matt Corkran (Jr. LF); Landon Abey (Jr., RF); Jordan Harding (Jr, OF); John Boyle (So., RHP.
Outlook: Morrissette, who takes over for Steve Lieske, has liked what he’s seen during the preseason for a team packed with freshmen.
“I’ve got some talent this year,” Morrissette said. “I think I have about nine kids that can throw so I think we’ll be all right that way. It’s just about getting them to play consistently
Queen Anne’s
Head Coach: Chris Fitzgerald
Who’s Where: Tyler Titus (Sr., 1B/RHP); Thomas Leader (Jr., 1B/RHP); Brody Carroll (Jr., 2B); Devin Canter (Jr., SS/RHP); Colin Athey (Jr. 3B/RHP); Grant Grimes (Sr., 3B); Ashton Siwald (Jr., C); William Collison (Jr., C); Zach Walford (Sr., LF); Dalton Brown (So., CF/RHP); Jeremy Bedford (Sr., RF); Kyle Meyers (Jr., RHP); Dulin Clark (Fr., 3B/C); Cole Glading (Jr., IF); Wyatt Kline (So., IF); Dylan Patterson (Jr., OF); Noah Glover (Jr., OF); Ryan Sun (Jr., OF).
Outlook: First-team all-North picks Athey and Titus are back, and along with Walford, captain the team.
“They lead by example and play the game right,” Fitzgerald said of his tri-captain core.
Still, Fitzgerald will spend the early portion of the season trying to find the right combinations.
“We lost seven seniors, basically seven positions that have been filled by players who as juniors we never really got to see because we had the abbreviated season last year,” Fitzgerald said. We’re still under evaluation with our team, getting the right pieces in the right spots.”
St. Michaels
Head Coach: Brian Femi
Who’s Where: Jacob Seek (So., LHP); Josh Sherwood (Sr., SS/RHP); Ethan Rash (Jr., 2B/RHP); Anthony Massaro (So., LHP); Will Sherwood (Fr., RHP/RF); Matt Gostomski (Sr., C/RHP); Henry Mullikin (So., C); Teegan Murphy (Sr., 1B); Connor Windsor (Sr., 2B/DH); Kyle Miller (Jr., 3B); Kellen Lambert (Sr., LF); Chandler Dyott (Sr., CF); Nate Sadler (Jr., Util.); Jacob Bealefeld (So., RHP); Hunter Gottleib (So., OF); Alex Batley (Sr., OF).
Outook: Josh Sherwood and Gostomski, who were both first-team all-North picks a year ago, return to lead one of the biggest teams and pitching staffs Femi has ever had.
“We have a good core,” Femi said. “Our problem right now is depth. We have a solid nine or 10 players. But if we get any injuries or things like that that could certainly hurt us. If we stay healthy, and if these guys continue to work hard, I think the sky’s the limit for them. They’re a talented team. If our pitchers throw strikes we’ll be able to compete with anybody. “
Seek, who has verbally committed to Maryland, Josh Sherwood, Rash and Massaro form one of the Bayside’s toughest rotations. Will Sherwood could also see time on the hill. Femi called Gostomski the best catcher in the conference last year, especially defensively.
While the Saints graduated Owen Baum and Jeremy Patchett, they figure to again contend with division, conference, region and state titles.
Saints Peter & Paul
Head Coach: Tony Sala
Who’s Where: Kyle Jackson (Sr., LHP/1B); Jackson Stepp (Fr., 1B/C); Zach Ingham (So., 1B); Caleb Schenk (Jr., 2B); Emily McDaniel (Jr., 2B); Jenns Denton (Jr., 3B/RHP); Ryan McHale (Jr., SS/RHP); Maguire Perry (Jr., C/RHP); Finns O’Neil (Jr., OF/RHP); Sam Lovell (Jr., OF); Evan Viliano (Jr., OF); Mickie McHale (So., OF); Isabella Trevino (Fr., OF).
Outlook: The Sabres return seven from last year’s team that reached the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C semifinals before falling to eventual conference champion Concordia.
“We’re going to go as far as our pitching takes us,” Sala said. “We’re going to use our speed on the bases to manufacture runs.”
Editor’s Note: Information was unavailable on Cambridge-South Dorchester. The Vikings have a new head coach as Bernard Ward takes over for Logan Kurtz.
