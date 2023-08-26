LLWS Taiwan Curacao Baseball

Curacao’s Jay-Dlynn Wiel celebrates after scoring during the fourth inning of Saturday’s International Championship against Taiwan at the Little League World Series tournament.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jay-Dlynn Wiel and Nasir El-Ossais got back-to-back singles off Taiwanese ace Fan Chen-Jun and later scored, leading Curacao to a 2-0 victory over Taiwan on Saturday in the semifinals of the Little League World Series.


  

