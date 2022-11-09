Vikings Commanders Football

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) signs memorabilia for fans before a Sunday's game against Minnesota.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia said he is holding a news conference about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, the latest off-field development for the NFL franchise that is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations.


