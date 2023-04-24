AMERICAN CORNER — Brayden Dadds and Daniel Hesson combined for a three-hitter, and Chandler Tindall and Gavin Whitby each drove in two runs Monday, as Colonel Richardson High’s baseball team defeated Kent County, 6-1, ending the Trojans’ five-game win streak.
Dadds allowed three hits and one earned run over 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two. Hesson pitched three scoreless, no-hit innings, walking none and fanning four.
Carter Walters, Camron Gondeck, Jack Walls, Dadds, and Manny Wallace each had hits for Colonel Richardson (14-1 overall, 6-0 North Bayside), which extended its winning streak to 11.
Kent County slipped to 8-4, 3-1.
St. Michaels 15 North Caroline 3
ST. MICHAELS — Anthony Massaro pitched three innings of three-hit ball, striking out one and walking one, as the Saints won for the third time in four games.
Hunter Gottleib was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two stolen bases for St. Michaels (9-6, 3-3), and Ryan Lawrence was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Ethan Rash (1 for 1) had a hit and two RBIs, and Will Sherwood doubled and scored three times.
Softball
North Dorchester 1 Queen Anne’s 0
SHILOH — Emilee Cohee pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 17, as the Eagles improved to 13-0, 5-0, setting up Tuesday’s first-place showdown at North Caroline.
Cohee also scored the game’s only run in the first inning. Cohee singled, stole second, advanced to third on Mackenzie Lewis’ groundout, and scored on Maggie Hubbard’s double to left field. Emily Boyle went 2 for 2 and Maddie Nagel added a hit.
The Eagles also benefitted from some strong defensive play, which included Jewels Vroman’s diving catch of a bunt.
North Caroline 24 St. Michaels 8
ST. MICHAELS — Hadley Eigenbrode had four hits and drove in nine runs as the Bulldogs continued their torrid play.
North Caroline (11-4, 5-0) has outscored its opponents 138-22 on its seven-game win streak, which has included three shutouts.
Lillian Williams and Anna Hutchison each had three hits Monday, and Hatteras Ghrist had two hits, including a homer. Emma Beals earned the win.
Colonel 11, Kent County 0
AMERICAN CORNER — Makayla Newcomb allowed one hit, no walks and struck out eight as the Colonels rolled in five innings.
Kara Staehli was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Colonel Richardson (11-4, 4-2), and Kendall Sann, Cheyenne Cayer and Eileen Johnson each went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Kylie Rhinehardt and Aubrey Taylor had one hit apiece.
Kent Island 10 Cambridge-SD 0
STEVENSVILLE — Erin Bowen, Rilyn Heyliger and Liz McConnell each had three hits as the Buccaneers (6-6, 3-3) won their third straight.
Sophomores Emma Fleshman and Brianna Kurtz combined for the four-hit shutout.
Girls’ Lacrosse
SSPP 15, North Caroline 6
RIDGELY — Freshman Caroline Ewing netted five goals and three assists, and Morgan Quade (three assists), Evelyn Murphy (two assists) and Hattie Messick (assist) each recorded hat tricks as the Sabres improved to 8-3.
Senior goalie Katie Bryan came up big, notching eight saves, and Eryn Callahan had a goal.
Claire Blue had a hat trick for North Caroline (5-4). Riley Walstrum had two goals and an assist, and Carleigh Tribbett added a goal.
