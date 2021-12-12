LANDOVER (AP) — Micah Parsons sacked Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, helping the Dallas Cowboys make good on coach Mike McCarthy’s guarantee by holding on to beat Washington 27-20 Sunday and snap their rival’s winning streak at four.
Dallas led 24-0 and 27-8 before Kyle Allen replaced Heinicke and led a 73-yard TD drive and Cole Holcomb intercepted Dak Prescott and ran it back for a pick-6. Washington’s comeback bid came to an end when Allen fumbled with 2:24 remaining.
The Cowboys staked themselves to such a big lead thanks to a big first-half showing by their defense. Dallas forced four turnovers and had five sacks.
Doran Armstrong recovered the fumble Parsons forced and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown, and Randy Gregory picked off Heinicke and forced Allen to fumble on a sack the day after he was activated off injured reserve. Armstrong and his teammates celebrated his TD with some of the many Cowboys fans in attendance for what felt like a home game for the leaders in the NFC East, complete with custom benches on the visiting sideline.
In the aftermath of McCarthy saying, “We’re going to win this game — I’m confident in that,” his team sputtered late but took care of business. Prescott threw for 211 yards with a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper and two interceptions, Ezekiel Elliott ran 12 times for 45 yards through a knee injury and the Cowboys (9-4) distanced themselves from Washington (6-7) in the NFC East.
Tensions boiled over with 10:29 left when Washington rookie William Bradley-King — promoted off the practice squad in the morning because of COVID-19 absences — shoved Prescott near the Cowboys sideline. Elliott shoved Bradley-King, and Dallas right tackle La’el Collins was ejected for his role in the skirmish.
With blue and white jerseys outnumbering burgundy and gold at FedEx Field, the Cowboys made themselves at home by ordering heated benches with the silver star logo and team wordmarks. Owner Jerry Jones made a point this week to say the D.C. area is his team’s biggest concentration of fans outside Texas.
By far the biggest crowd to witness a Washington home game this season saw Heinicke get sacked four times and exit with a left knee injury. Heinicke finished 11 of 25 for 122 yards, a 43-yard TD pass to Cam Sims and a diving 2-point conversion after his miserable first half.
Antonio Gibson fumbled for the sixth time this season, Allen was 4 of 9 for 53 yards and Washington’s streak came to a screeching half after allowing 18 points in the first quarter — more than it was giving up per game over the past month.
MIGHTY PARSONS
Parsons became the first rookie since Jevon Kearse in 1999 and third in NFL history to have a sack in six consecutive games. His 9½ sacks over the past six games are tied for the most by a rookie in that span.
ZEKE GUTS IT OUT
With Tony Pollard inactive because of a foot injury, Elliott got the lion’s share of the carries before the game turned into a blowout. Zeke surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the sixth consecutive season and came back in the fourth when the game got close again.
WASHINGTON’S THIRD QB
With Allen replacing Heinicke, Washington has now had at least three quarterbacks take a snap for the fourth consecutive season. The most recent time the organization had one QB all season was Kirk Cousins in 2017.
INJURIES
Cowboys: LT Tyron Smith limped off late in the third quarter with a left ankle injury.
Washington: WR Terry McLaurin was evaluated for a concussion after his head bounced off the turf trying to make a catch early in the third quarter. ... LT Charles Leno left late in the second quarter with a back injury. C Tyler Larsen was carted off in the fourth with a left leg injury. ... TE Sammis Reyes left with a concussion.
UP NEXT
Cowboys: Visit the New York Giants next Sunday.
Washington: Visits the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.
Seahawks 33
Texans 13
HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and Seattle won consecutive games for the first time this season.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll earned his 150th regular season win a week after the Seahawks (5-8) beat San Francisco 30-23. He did it in front of a sparse crowd that appeared to have more Seattle fans than Houston followers. Neon green shirts peppered the stands and chants of ‘Seahawks, Seahawks,’ echoed through the stadium throughout the game.
Wilson threw a 55-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett in the second quarter and his 1-yard pass to Gerald Everett and 2-point conversion to Lockett made it 27-13 with about 7 ½ minutes left.
Lockett had 142 yards receiving to give him 1,023 yards this season. He joins Hall of Famer Steve Largent as the only players in franchise history to have at least 1,000 yards receiving in three straight seasons.
Rashaad Penny ran for a career-high 137 yards with two touchdowns. He scored Seattle’s first touchdown on a 32-yard run in the first quarter and his 47-yard scamper extended the lead to 33-13.
Rookie Davis Mills threw for a career-high 331 yards and a touchdown starting in place of Tyrod Taylor, who was benched after the Texans (2-11) were shut out 31-0 by the Colts last week. He looked great early, completing his first 14 attempts to set a franchise record.
But he struggled after that, completing 19 of 35 passes to fall to 0-7 as a starter as the Texans were shut out in the second half.
Mills put the Texans up early when he found rookie Brevin Jordan on a 5-yard touchdown pass on the first drive.
The Seahawks were down 7-3 when Penny’s first touchdown gave them the lead. Justin Reid was in position to tackle him, but Penny stiff-armed him and dashed to the end zone.
Houston tied it with a field goal midway through the second quarter, and there was less than a minute left in the second quarter when Wilson threw his strike to Lockett. Jason Myers’ extra point was no good to leave Seattle up 16-10.
Lockett landed face down on the turf after his score and remained there for a few seconds acting like he was swimming to celebrate.
The Texans cut the lead to three at halftime when Kaʻimi Fairbairn set a franchise record with a 61-yard field goal as time expired.
INJURIES
Seahawks: DT Bryan Mone injured his knee in the second quarter and didn’t return. ... CB Gavin Heslop was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury late in the fourth quarter.
Texans: WR Davion Davis injured his ankle in the first quarter and didn’t return. ... LB Kamu Grugier-Hill was carted off with a knee injury early in the third quarter. ... Reid left in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. ... RB Rex Burkhead left in the third quarter with a groin injury. ... DB Desmond King left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
UP NEXT
Texans: visit Jacksonville next Sunday.
Seahawks: visit the Rams next Sunday.
Falcons 29, Panthers 21
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, Mykal Walker returned an interception of Cam Newton 66 yards for a touchdown and Atlanta continued to play well on the road with a win over Carolina.
Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (6-7), who improved to 6-2 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and kept their playoff hopes alive.
Newton ran for a 12-yard touchdown but turned over the ball twice and was benched midway through through the fourth quarter for P.J. Walker. The Panthers (5-8) turned it over three times in all and have lost eight of their last 10 games under second-year coach Matt Rhule. Newton has lost his last 11 starts as Carolina’s starting quarterback dating back to 2018.
With the Panthers trailing 20-14 midway through the third quarter, Newton tripped over center Pat Elflein’s foot after taking the snap. He tried to reach out to hand off to running back Chuba Hubbard, but instead fumbled near midfield.
The Falcons took advantage with tight end Hayden Hurst, just back from short-term injured reserve, hauling in a wide-open 3-yard touchdown pass in the flat for a 26-14 lead.
Atlanta seemed in control and was working the clock when third-string running back Qadree Ollison fumbled at midfield and the Panthers recovered. Walker cashed in with a 5-yard pass to Robby Anderson to cut the lead to 29-21 with 3:11 left.
The Panthers were looking for a stop on Atlanta’s final possession, but Ryan hooked up with Kyle Pitts for a 24-yard gain on a third-and-14 on a busted coverage; two Carolina players collided. The Falcons then ran out the clock.
Things started well for new Panthers signal caller Jeff Nixon, who took over this week after offensive coordinator Joe Brady was fired.
Carolina drove 65 yards in nine plays on its opening drive while going up-tempo, and Newton capped it with a 12-yard touchdown run for an early 7-0 lead. But the Panthers’ offense after that, and Newton’s 12th pick-6 of his career helped the Falcons take a 17-7 halftime lead.
Newton was trying to get the ball to Ameer Abdullah out of the backfield, but Atlanta’s Walker undercut the route and took it to the end zone.
