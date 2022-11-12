Maryland Penn St Football

Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant sacks Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during Saturday’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Nick Singleton scored two touchdowns and ran for 113 of his 122 yards in the first half and the defense of No. 14 Penn State smothered Maryland in a 30-0 win on Saturday.


