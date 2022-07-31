WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul DeJong homered for the second straight day after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 Sunday.
Corey Dickerson also homered for the Cardinals, who broke the game open in the fourth inning against starter Josiah Gray (7-7).
Washington star Juan Soto was 0 for 3 with a walk. Soto is one of several Nationals who could be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Washington has the worst record in the majors at 35-68 and went 6-19 in July.
An All-Star in 2019, DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home run in 24 games. He seemed to rediscover his power stroke with the Redbirds, slugging 17 homers in 51 games, including one in each of his final three games.
“I think it just allows me to hit the ground running,” DeJong said. “It’s like I’m back in the game, like I never left. I’m just trying to keep that confidence like I had down there and translate it up here. It’s still baseball.”
DeJong homered in his return Saturday, then connected again in the sixth inning Sunday against Jordan Weems.
“It’s fun to have him here,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “It’s cool to see him doing what we expect him to do. Two games, two homers, swinging a good bat. That’s definitely going to help us do what we’re trying to do here.”
Pallante (4-4) allowed five hits in eight-plus innings and earned his first road victory for St. Louis, which ends July a game behind Philadelphia for the NL’s third wild card. The Cardinals went 4-4 on their three-city, eight-game trip coming out of the All-Star break.
Pallante struck out a career-high eight and walked one. The Nationals didn’t get a runner to third base until chasing Pallante with a single and a double to begin the ninth. Ryan Helsley then retired the next three hitters to end it.
“That was an impressive outing, for sure,” Marmol said.
Gray issued two four-pitch walks with one out in the fourth inning before retiring DeJong. Dickerson then poked a curveball down the right-field line for his fourth homer of the season.
Gray allowed four runs on five hits in five innings while striking out six.
Dickerson doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Dylan Carlson’s groundout in the third to account for the Cardinals’ first run.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Cardinals: Marmol said OF Tyler O’Neill was unavailable after leaving with leg cramps Saturday.
Nationals: OF Victor Robles (leg cramps) was out of the lineup. “When he cramps up like that, it knots up pretty good,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I talked to him last night and told him ‘We’re just going to give you a day.’” ... RHP Will Harris (right pectoral) gave up a run on a homer in one inning during a rehabilitation outing Saturday for Triple-A Rochester.
PUJOLS, MOLINA
HONORED
The Nationals recognized 1B Albert Pujols and C Yadier Molina during a ceremony before the Cardinals’ last game in Washington this season. Both retiring players received a framed photo. Pujols was given two ballpark seats in honor of hitting both his 400th and 500th career home runs in Washington. Molina (who is on a rehab assignment at Memphis) received one seat as a nod to his 2018 All-Star appearance at Nationals Park.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (7-8, 3.28 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at home Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.
Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (4-14, 6.49), who failed to escape the first inning for the first time in 250 career starts in his last outing, gets the ball Monday at home against former Nationals ace Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.09) and the New York Mets.
Mets 9, Marlins 3
MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits and New York pounded trade deadline target Pablo López, beating Miami to sweep their three-game series.
Jeff McNeil singled twice and doubled, and Mark Canha also had three hits for the NL East leaders, who won their sixth straight and finished with a season-high 19 hits — 12 of them against López.
Lindor went 7 for 11, doubled twice and homered during the weekend series. He has hit safely in 18 of 19 games.
New York starter Taijuan Walker gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Walker (9-2) allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out four.
The Marlins lost their seventh straight at home.
The Mets built a 6-0 lead against López, chasing the right-hander after 2 2/3 innings. Subject of trade rumors during the week, López (7-6) struck out one in his shortest start of the season.
Pete Alonso’s RBI double and run-scoring singles from McNeil and Canha put New York ahead 3-0 in the first.
Tyler Naquin had his first hit as a Met when his run-scoring triple in the third made it 4-0. Acquired in a trade from Cincinnati on Thursday, Naquin scored on Canha’s single. Brandon Nimmo followed Luis Guillorme’s single with an RBI single that scored Canha and ended López’s outing.
The Marlins snapped a 20-inning scoreless skid on Jacob Stallings’ RBI single in the fifth.
Jesús Sánchez’s RBI groundout and rookie Charles Leblanc’s solo homer in the sixth got Miami within 7-3. Leblanc’s first major league blast ended an 11-game home run drought in their ballpark for the Marlins.
Nimmo reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Canha in the seventh. Nimmo then raced home from first on Lindor’s two-out hard smash which bounced off second baseman Joey Wendle and rolled into centerfield.
Relievers Tommy Hunter, Stephen Nogosek and Yoan López followed Walker and got the last 10 outs.
Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (shoulder) threw batting practice Saturday at the club’s spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida.
UP NEXT
Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.09) will start the opener of a three-game series Monday at Washington.
Marlins: Have not announced a starter for the opener of their home series against Cincinnati on Monday.
Phillies 8, wates 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alec Bohm fell a triple shy of the cycle, tying a career-high with four hits in an 8-2 win for Philadelphia that completed a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh.
Bohm hit his seventh homer of the season in the sixth, a solo shot that gave him four hits on just five pitches and extended Philadelphia’s lead to seven runs. It was his second game with four hits in the majors, the first since going 4 for 5 against the Washington Nationals on June 23 last year.
The 25-year-old, drafted third overall in 2018, doubled in the first and singled in the third and fifth. Bohm grounded into an inning-ending double play in the eighth.
Nick Castellanos also had four hits, with his fourth single coming in the ninth.
Aaron Nola (7-8) allowed one run and six hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.
Philadelphia had 18 hits to win its fifth straight and hand Pittsburgh a seventh straight loss. The Phillies have won six of seven since being swept by the Chicago Cubs in three games from July 22-24.
Four straight singles off JT Brubaker (2-9) highlighted a five-run fifth. Bohm and J.T. Realmuto got the first two, and Castellanos and Bryson Stott had another pair, driving in one run each. Dillon Peters replaced Brubaker, allowing RBI singles to Matt Vierling and Odúbel Herrera for a 7-1 Phillies lead.
Kyle Schwarber led off the inning with his National League-leading 33rd homer, sent 441 feet into the left field bleachers.
Brubaker, who allowed seven runs on 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings, opened with two straight strikeouts but gave up four consecutive hits and fell behind by two runs in the first.
Bohm and Realmuto had back-to-back doubles, and Castellanos and Stott followed with two singles.
Bohm, Realmuto, Castellanos and Stott were a combined 10-for-12 against Brubaker.
Cal Mitchell doubled in the third for the Pirates’ lone run. Pittsburgh got a run in the ninth off of Jeurys Familia, who pitched for the first time since giving up five runs and getting one out in the ninth inning of Philadelphia’s 8-7 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.
ROSTER MOVES
Phillies: INF Edmundo Sosa reported to the team after being acquired in a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. … INF Johan Camargo was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Pirates: OF Bryan Reynolds was reinstated from the paternity leave list. … INF/OF Diego Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes was scratched with left knee discomfort. He is day to day.
UP NEXT
Phillies: Philadelphia opens a two-game set Tuesday in Atlanta against the Braves.
Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson (1-6, 6.31 ERA) will take the mound Tuesday for the first of a three-game series against Milwaukee. Wilson has allowed fewer than four earned runs in four straight starts since giving up seven to the Cardinals on June 14.
