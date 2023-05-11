Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

Javier Castellano celebrates after riding Mage to victory in last Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

 AP PHOTO

Kentucky Derby winner Mage remains on track to run in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore next week and resume the chase for horse racing’s first Triple Crown since Justify in 2018, with a final decision expected Friday.


