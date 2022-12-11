PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.K. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a knee injury, helping the Baltimore Ravens overcome the loss of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 Sunday.
Huntley filled in for injured star Lamar Jackson but entered concussion protocol in the second half. He was replaced by undrafted rookie free agent Anthony Brown.
Justin Tucker kicked three field goals to help Baltimore (9-4) end a four-game losing streak to the Steelers, who also lost their quarterback, Kenny Pickett, to concussion protocol.
Brown essentially spent most of his quarter-plus of play handing off to Dobbins or Gus Edwards while the Steelers self-destructed. Baltimore ran for 215 yards, the most Pittsburgh has allowed since giving up 249 to the Ravens in the 2021 regular-season finale.
The Steelers (5-8) won that game to reach the playoffs. Any chance of making a late run at another postseason berth likely evaporated under a steady stream of turnovers, missed tackles and missed opportunities.
Pittsburgh lost Pickett to a concussion in the first half, and backup Mitch Trubisky — who was benched in favor of Pickett in early October — threw three interceptions in Baltimore territory to thwart potential scoring drives.
Trubisky finished 22 of 30 for 276 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass with 2:30 remaining to get the Steelers within two. Baltimore churned out a first down on its ensuing possession to run out the clock.
The Ravens insisted they would be fine even without Jackson, who is week to week after suffering a knee injury last week against Denver. Huntley came on to win that game with a last-second drive and played capably if not spectacularly in his fifth career start, passing for 88 yards and running for 31 more as Baltimore did its best not to lose the game while allowing the Steelers to implode.
Dobbins used a 44-yard sprint in the first quarter to set up a 4-yard touchdown as the Ravens took an early 10-point lead.
That turned out to be enough against an offense that couldn’t get out of its own way when it mattered.
Pickett went down hard in the first quarter after getting sacked by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was evaluated for a concussion and returned to the game for one series before being pulled for good and placed into the protocol.
Trubisky had little issue getting the ball downfield, but his decision-making in scoring situations was spotty at best. Twice he looked for Pat Freiermuth in the red zone in the second quarter and both times the passes ended up in the hands of a Ravens player. Trubisky added a third pick on a heave into double coverage midway through the third quarter that ended another drive.
Pittsburgh had another drive end with kicker Chris Boswell, returning from a stint on injured reserve with a groin injury, having his 40-yard field goal attempt blocked by veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell.
Tucker, who became Baltimore’s all-time leading scorer by pushing his career total to 1,473, added a 30-yard field goal with 3:19 remaining that gave the Ravens a nine-point lead that they didn’t give away, an issue for them at times earlier in the season.
INJURIES
Pittsburgh defensive end Chris Wormley left in the third quarter with a left leg injury.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Travel to Cleveland next Saturday to face the Browns. Baltimore won the first meeting between the teams 23-20 on Oct. 23.
Steelers: Visit Carolina next Sunday. Pittsburgh has won each of its last six meetings with the Panthers.
Bengals 23, Browns 10
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati beat Cleveland, ending a five-game skid to their Ohio rival.
The Bengals (9-4) have won five straight and nine of 11. They remained tied for the AFC North lead with Baltimore, which beat Pittsburgh 16-14. Burrow picked up his first win in five starts against the Browns (5-8), whose playoff hopes are now all but nonexistent.
Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson was sharper than in his debut with the team last week and threw his first touchdown pass in 707 days, a 13-yarder to David Njoku in the third quarter.
But Watson also threw a fourth-quarter interception and couldn’t hook up with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a late fourth-and-goal from the 6 that would have made it a one-score game. He turned the ball over downs again on the Browns’ last drive when he threw incomplete to Amari Cooper.
Watson finished 26 of 42 for 276 yards, and his touchdown pass was the only one the Browns could muster as the Bengals bottled up Cleveland running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
Burrow was 9 for 21 for 110 yards in the first half, including a 15-yard TD to Ja’Marr Chase. In the third quarter, Burrow found Trenton Irwin for an easy 45-yard scoring pass when the Browns bit on flea-flicker.
Burrow was largely reliant on Chase after his other top receivers, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, left the game with injuries. Chase had 10 receptions for 119 yards in his second game back since missing a month with a hip fracture.
The Bengals quarterback finished 18 for 33 for 239 yards and threw a fourth-quarter interception. Joe Mixon, who missed the last two games with a concussion, rushed for 96 yards, including a 40-yard breakaway on a drive that led to a Cincinnati field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Watson was terrible last week in a win at Houston, his first game since serving an 11-game suspension for allegations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. His performance was promising at the outset on Sunday. He completed passes of 18, 13 and 3 yards on the Browns’ first drive, but it stalled. Then, on fourth-and-1 from the Bengals 25, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett entered the game and overthrew Peoples-Jones in the end zone.
Bills 20, Jets 12
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and Buffalo persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets.
Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder.
The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) won their fourth straight since a two-game skid, which included a 20-17 loss at the Jets. Buffalo has won at least 10 of its first 13 games for the seventh time in franchise history.
The Jets (7-6) have lost four of six in a slump that has made their playoff chances shaky. New York, which hasn’t qualified for the postseason since 2010, entered the week as the AFC’s seventh seed, a win ahead of New England and the Los Angeles Chargers.
New York was undone by having White briefly sidelined twice by injuries to his ribs as well as a pair of costly turnovers in the second half. As a precaution, coach Robert Saleh said White was sent to the hospital after the game to be evaluated.
One play after White was hurt a second time, backup Joe Flacco lost a fumble while being sacked by Greg Rousseau in the third quarter. The turnover led to Bass hitting a 38-yard field goal attempt to put Buffalo ahead 17-7.
Running back Michael Carter then lost a fumble while trying to convert a second-and-2 at Buffalo’s 28 with 2:23 left in the game. Safety Damar Hamlin punched the ball loose after the Jets appeared to gain momentum by cutting the lead to 20-9 when Jermaine Johnson blocked Sam Martin’s punt for a safety five minutes earlier.
The Jets essentially ran out of time to complete a comeback bid. After Greg Zuerlein hit a 26-yard field goal with 1:18 remaining, New York got the ball back at its own 21 with 46 seconds left but White threw four consecutive incompletions, with his last attempt batted down by A.J. Epenesa.
White otherwise showed his grit in missing a combined four snaps from scrimmage.
He finished 27 of 44 for 268 yards and no turnovers, a year after he threw four interceptions in a 45-17 loss to the Bills.
Zonovan Knight scored on a 13-yard run. With 78 yards receiving, Garrett Wilson upped his total to 878, breaking the Jets’ single-season rookie record set by Keyshawn Johnson in 1996.
Allen finished 16 of 27 for a season-low 147 yards. More important, he didn’t turn the ball over as he did twice in Buffalo’s loss to the Jets last month.
The elements, in which a persistent drizzle turned to flurries, contributed to the teams opening the game with 10 consecutive punts, the most to start an NFL game since 2016. The Bills punted five straight times before Allen capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive with the touchdown pass to Knox.
The Bills even had to get inventive to extend the drive. With Buffalo facing fourth-and-1 at its own 39 and Allen lined up in a shotgun formation, Knox darted under center and drew the Jets offside. Linebacker C.J. Mosley was fooled by what happened and dived over center to tackle Knox, who had yet to take the snap.
The Bills scored five plays later when Allen hit Knox in the left flats at the 10, and he did the rest by vaulting Sauce Gardner and going end over end before landing on the goal line.
The outing was Buffalo’s first true home game since a 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota on Nov. 13. Buffalo’s scheduled home game the following week against Cleveland was shifted to Detroit after a massive lake-effect storm dumped seven feet of snow in parts of the Buffalo region.
INJURIES
Jets: WR Corey Davis was ruled out with a concussion after making a 15-yard catch in the first quarter. ... DL Quinnen Williams had two sacks before being sidelined by a calf injury in the second half. Williams was moving laterally away from the play when he went down. Saleh was optimistic, saying Williams might be available to play next Sunday.
MILLER TEES
Von Miller would have a new T-shirt design printed for each game honoring a coach (defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier), GM Brandon Beane, the Bills’ past (Bruce Smith) or opposing player (Derrick Thomas, for Buffalo’s game at Kansas City).
On Sunday, numerous Bills players warmed up wearing T-shirts honoring Miller, who had season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Lions: Host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Bills: Host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.
