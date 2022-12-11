Ravens Steelers Football

Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins (27) breaks a long run to set up a first-half touchdown Sunday against Pittsburgh.

 AP PHOTO

PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.K. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a knee injury, helping the Baltimore Ravens overcome the loss of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 Sunday.


