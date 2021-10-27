CAMBRIDGE — Beth Heinsohn showed her girls her phone Wednesday afternoon, but there was no connection.
Easton High’s head cross country coach wasn’t holding up her phone as if to say, “Hey look, I got a new phone.” Heinsohn was showing her girls the final team results from Wednesday’s Bayside Conference championships. But it just wasn’t registering.
“I just let them look and they didn’t get it at first,” Heinsohn said. “They were like, ‘What? ‘Oh, I came in this place. Oh, I came in that place.’ I was like, ‘Look at your team.’ And they were like, ‘Wait. Does that say first?”
Yes, it did.
Led by senior Sophie Leight’s runner-up finish, the Warriors edged Kent Island by one point to win their first girls’ Bayside Conference team championship since 1998 on a day when multiple streaks were broken at Cambridge-South Dorchester’s Jungle course.
Kent Island’s streak of four consecutive girls’ team championships came to an end, but junior Sarah Van Ornum extended another streak, becoming the Bucs’ fifth consecutive runner to win the girls’ individual title.
Kent Island’s string of 10 straight boys’ team titles also ended, as James M. Bennett edged the Buccaneers by four points to earn its first Bayside championship since 1982. Leading that charge was senior Timothy Synowiec, who became the first Clippers’ runner to win the boys’ individual championship since Brian Saulsbury in 1995.
But the day’s biggest shock was Easton, which totaled 63 points to win what may have been the tightest girls’ competition in the event’s history, with Kent Island finishing second with 64 points, followed by third-place North Caroline (68) and fourth-place Stephen Decatur (69).
“I had no idea,” said Leight when asked if she understood what her coach was trying to show her and her teammates on the phone.
Of course part of the reason why the Warriors may have been puzzled initially was because their coach wasn’t expecting it either.
“I’m still in shock,” said Heinsohn, who graduated from Easton in 1999, the school year when the girls won their last conference title. “Last (spring) I was begging these girls to find me just one more girl so we’d have enough girls to make a team. If you told me last year that we were going to win Baysides, I would have been like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way that’s happening.’ And here we are.”
Leading the way was Leight, who missed the North Bayside championships two weeks ago, but finished second in a time of 20 minutes, 10.70 seconds. Following Leight was Sandra Lane (24:20.30), who finished 18th, but was graded up to 12th in the team standings because Easton was one of six teams to field a complete team.
And on this day, ever placement was critical, as Kennedy Hayton (21st) finished 14th, Gizell San (25th), 17th, and Katie Hills (26th) 18th to round out Easton’s top five. Lydia Walter (35th) was 25th and Sarah Nestel (51st) was 34th for the Warriors.
“I did not expect it at all,” Leight said. “Our team has worked so hard this year and I think it has definitely paid off today. So thankful for everyone on this team.”
So was Heinsohn, who struggled to hold back her tears.
“I go into all these races thinking, ‘They’re going to run the best they can run today.’ And then the chips fall where they may basically.”
Heinsohn thought all of her girls dropped major times from when they ran this same course at Cambridge-SD’s annual Rumble in the Jungle invitational earlier in the season.
But no one was going to catch Van Ornum, who broke away from the field right from the start and never looked back, covering the 3-mile course in 18:37.60.
“I get a little nervous every single race,” Van Ornum said. “But I did check the times and I figured I’d win if everything went well.”
Van Ornum had already built a substantial lead when she emerged from the first wooded section of the course and steadily stretched her advantage as she maintained her focus.
“I just check the clock because I’m trying to get a (personal record),” Van Ornum said. “So today I PR’d by a lot. I just had good pace. Today was really nice. And in the woods you just have to stay focused. I think that’s what helped.”
Completing Kent Island’s runner-up finish were Mackenzie Ellwood (9th) in fifth, Hazel Walsh (10th) in sixth, Ava Mason (29th) 20th and Maya Hindle (46th) in 32nd.
Queen Anne’s County’s Zoey Crawford (21:25.90) and Erin Hiner (21:36.90) finished third and fourth, respectively, but the Lions did not field a complete team.
North Caroline was led by Lily Thornton’s (23:45.30), who finished 14th overall — 10th in the team calculations.
Cambridge-South Dorchester senior John Condon was trying to give the Vikings their second individual boys’ champion in four years, and stayed with Synowiec about a quarter of the way into the second mile. But that’s when the Bennett senior, who won the Elite Division at the annual Bull Run Invitational and is considered a serious challenger for a state title, began pulling away.
“We went out so fast,” Condon said. “We went out like 4:50 at the mile, and 2:17 at the 800. I wasn’t expecting to go out that fast. It’s just hard to stay at that pace.”
Synowiec would go on to finish in 15:33.10, while Condon placed second in 15:55.50, more than a minute ahead of Stephen Decatur’s Tristan Dutton, who finished third in 16:56.20.
“I gave it all I had,” said Condon, who broke McCroy’s school record for the course. “I was happy with it.”
Kent Island finished second in the boys’ team standings, led by Brady Medeiros (17:03.10) and Trey Donnelly (17:05.30), who finished third and fourth, respectively. Rounding out the Bucs’ team were Isayah Stewart (11th), Tyler Brushwood (28th) and Collin McConnell (31st).
Easton senior Harrison Fike placed ninth in 17:56.10.
