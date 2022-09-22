Cardinals Padres Baseball

St. Louis’ Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates with teammate Albert Pujols, right, after hitting a grand slam during Thursday’s seventh inning against San Diego.

 AP PHOTO

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak.

