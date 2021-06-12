It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s a conference, district or regional tennis championship at stake, Kent Island High continues to rule girls’ singles play.
Sophomore Ana Castro extended that dominance Saturday by defeating North Harford’s Betania Hoyos, 6-0, 6-0 to win the girls’ singles title while leading the Bucs to a team crown at the Class 2A East Region championships at Harford Community College in Bel Air.
Helping Kent Island’s run to the team crown were Brooke Barba and Claire Schultz, who rallied to defeat North East’s Sara Jones and Madison Tadalan, 4-6, 6-0 (10-2 tiebreaker) for the girls’ doubles title, and John Wagner and Charles Ritz, straight-set winners over Harford Tech’s Zanr Rommelman and Brady Streib.
Easton’s Andrew Ottey and Allison Cherwien defeated North East’s Katy Hammer and Greg Kosinski, 6-0, 6-0, to win the mixed doubles title, and Cambridge-South Dorchester senior Jasper Hood defeated Elkton’s Collin Desrosiers, 6-3, 6-2, to win the 1A East boys’ singles championship.
“Great player; went undefeated in the regular season,” Kent Island girls’ head coach Rick Tyng said of Castro during a phone interview Saturday. “Just a very, very consistent player from the baseline. Patient enough to wait out a long point until her opponents miss. She can basically run down any kind of ball that is served up to her. I really think she’s got a really good chance (to win states) this year. She’s a seasoned player that’s tournament tough.”
Saturday’s winners advance to Friday’s state semifinals at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia. The state finals are scheduled for next Saturday.
“To see Claire and Brooke do as well as what they did was very gratifying,” Tyng said. “They’re both very coachable kids. I really didn’t expect them to win districts (Wednesday) or regionals. And they just kept grinding away and they kept positive. Even today after losing the first set they kept positive and were able to turn things around. I couldn’t be happier for both of them.”
Tyng was also impressed by what he saw from Wagner and Ritz.
“Both Charlie and John played very, very well, not only in districts but today at regionals,” Tyng said. “And they deserved to win. They were the best team out there.”
Easton head coach Mark Cherwien conferenced with his assistant coaches on who he should pair for mixed doubles and came up with the combination of his daughter Allison and Ottey.
“After some lengthy discussion we thought the two of them are very similar in playing style and similar in abilities, and thought as a collective team they would probably be the best we have putting our foot forward,” Mark Cherwien said.
“They’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Mark Cherwien said during a phone interview after Saturday’s championship. “For a team that hasn’t played together, they play together like they’ve been playing together for a long time. They do all the things you would teach a doubles team to do; how they communicate with each other, whether it’s between points, whether it’s talking during points as far as where they should be and what they should do. For the most part they’re playing very relaxed tennis because they comfortable being out there together.”
Hood improved to 12-1 for the season with his title-winning performance.
“He’s a patient, smart, let-you-make-your-own-mistake-type player,” Cambridge-SD head coach Jerrad Thomas said of Hood, who made it to the Class 1A state doubles final in 2019. “He looked great today. Can’t say anything bad. He was spot on.”
