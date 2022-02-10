SNOW HILL — The deficit had been shaved to 2½ points.
Now, with just one event left, Kent Island High head track and field coach Justin Holland huddled with his girls’ 4x400-meter relay team to explain the situation.
“I asked them if they wanted to know, and they said, ‘Yes,’” Holland said. “I said, ‘All right. Pressure’s on. You got to win or you lose.’”
Holland paused, then told Sara Beth Caldwell, Kendra Coffey, Josephine McGrath and Rilyn Heyliger the second half of the story.
“We can win and still lose if Parkside gets second,” he said. “We have to have somebody beat Parkside. But you can’t do anything about that. You’ve got to win.”
Kent Island won the first heat of the relay with a season-best time of 4 minutes, 35.26 seconds, a full 2 seconds ahead of runner-up Rising Sun.
Parkside then won the second heat in 4:37.58, which put it behind Kent Island. It also put it behind Rising Sun’s 4:37.39.
“I saw it the same time the girls saw it,” Holland said of the final results, which had Rising Sun second, and Parkside third. “I looked over at them and gave them the thumbs up, and they went hooping and hollering.”
The girls’ narrow victory gave the Bucs a sweep of the team titles at Wednesday’s Class 2A East Region indoor championships at the Worcester County Recreation Center.
Kent Island’s girls finished with 90½ points, just 1½ points ahead Parkside, which defeated the Bucs for the Bayside Conference championship three weeks ago.
There was far less drama in the boys’ competition, as Kent Island scored 95 points to easily outdistance runner-up Parkside (66) and third-place Easton (63).
“Those girls really stepped it up,” Holland said of his 4x400 relay. “And the ones that are supposed to do what they did, Sarah (Van Ornum) and Rilyn, they did what they’re supposed to do.”
Van Ornum ran the opening leg of Bucs’ 4x800 relay, which placed second to Rising Sun. Kent Island’s outstanding junior wouldn’t lose the rest of the meet, winning the 1,600 (5:37.94), the 3,200 (12:19.06) and the 800 (2:31.64).
“I was going in thinking I would go all out,” Van Ornum said after her victories in the 1,600 and 3,200. “But my coach told me to relax so I can save a little bit of energy for the 800. So I trusted him. I was going pretty fast in the 1,600, but I still wasn’t going 100 percent.”
Kent Island got another big performance from Heyliger, who in addition to leading off the Bucs’ winning 4x400 relay, won the 500 (1:22.37), placed second in the 300 (44.36), and was fourth in the 55 meters (7.85), qualifying her for four events at the state championships.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for states.
Kent Island’s title run in the girls’ competition was aided by a slew of other key performances, including McKaylie Mogel, who tied for third in the pole vault, giving the Bucs 5½ crucial points after they didn’t score a point in the event at Baysides, where Parkside finished 1-2-3. The Rams again took first and second Wednesday.
“That was a big swing,” Holland said of Mogel’s third-place finish.
Queen Anne’s junior Zoe Crawford qualified for states in three events, including a first-place in the 300 meters, where she clocked a 44.25.
“This is her first year doing indoor track,” Queen Anne’s head coach Natasha Dawson said of Crawford, who like her older sister, Callie, is running indoors to get in shape for lacrosse. “So we really didn’t have any expectations at the beginning of the season. She’s an athlete, so we knew she’d do well. But I had no idea she would do this well.”
Crawford also qualified in the 500 (third-place, 1:27.28) and 800 (fourth, 2:42.47).
Because the running events were randomly seeded, coaches didn’t know where their athletes finished until all heats were completed.
“It was funny,” Dawson said. “We were kind of watching the races and looking at the times and were like, ‘Oh, well. I’m sure she probably didn’t (qualify in) this one.’ Then we look at the results and we’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ Each time was like a surprise. She looked good in her race, but you never knew where she was going to fall (until) the end.”
Like its title run at the Bayside championships, Kent Island’s boys’ team had no individual winners, but won the 4x400 relay in convincing fashion as Alex Ransone, Will Ransone, Evan Newcomer and Isayah Stewart rolled to a first-place 3:41.20 — more than 12 full seconds ahead of runner-up Parkside.
The Bucs again got another giant effort in the 500, where Stewart (1:10.39), Will Ransone (1:11.62) and twin brother Alex Ransone (1:11.85) finished second, third and fourth, respectively. Helping fuel the point total were Newcomer, who took third in the 55 (6.86) and 300 (38.00), Rajan Turner (third in the 1,600, 5:09.79) and Brady Medeiros (3,200 runner-up, 10:57.50).
Stewart, Turner, Carlos Wilder and Medeiros were second in the 4x800 (8:55.64), and Newcomer, the Ransones and Trevor Thomas finished fourth in the 4x200 relay (1:41.59).
North Bayside schools walked away three other boys’ titles, including Easton senior Joel Duah winning the 55- and 300-meter titles.
“First time running the prelims I knew that I had to get out fast enough time to make it to the final so I held back a little bit,” Duah said of the 55. “But once I reached the finals, I knew I just had to go all out and that’s what I did.”
Duah’s 6.80 was the fastest time in the preliminaries. He followed that with a personal-record and first-place time of 6.74 in the finals, edging Elkton’s Torien Newton (6.84) and Kent Island’s Newcomer.
Though the 300 was randomly seeded, Duah saw most the competition in the heats before his victory run.
“I saw all the times I needed to beat and the fastest time was a 37.07 (by Lackey’s Edwin Hall),” Duah said. “So I knew I had to run at least 24 seconds within the first 200 meters and I had the rest of the race to get under a 37.”
Duah did just that, winning in a personal-record 36.74.
“I knew I was up there,” Duah said when asked where he thought he would finish heading into the meet. “But I didn’t think I would get first in both.”
Doug Cash gave North Caroline its lone victory as he won the boys’ 55-meter hurdles (personal-record 8.84) followed by teammate Sean Kimble (second-place 8.88).
“He definitely ran his best race of the season,” North Caroline head coach Joe Witek said of Cash, whose older sister Samantha won the Class 2A state championship outdoors in the 300 intermediate hurdles last spring. “He had a really solid start; great form. He’s been working really hard on that start recently, so I was really happy to see that go well for him.
“His sister was as phenomenal hurdler, too,” Witek said. “And I think some of that, not to live up to what she can do, but like, ‘I’m also the real deal.’ That state meet, knowing if you win you’re in, that’s pretty good motivation.”
Easton got a pair of school indoor records, according to head coach Beth Heinsohn, as senior Harrison Fike set a new mark in the boys’ 1,600 with his runner-up 5:04.76, and junior Gizelle San broke a 12-year-old mark in the girls’ 300, finishing sixth in 45.87.
