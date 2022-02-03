EASTON — It was a game of runs.
Easton High’s boys’ basketball team wished it just had a bit more time to finish its last one.
The Warriors outscored Kent Island 18-6 in the fourth quarter Thursday night, but it wasn’t quite enough, as the Buccaneers held on for a 45-44 victory that kept them atop the North Bayside standings.
With its fifth straight win, Kent Island improved to 12-2 overall, 10-1 North Bayside, to keep pace with Queen Anne’s (14-1, 11-1). While the Lions have one more North victory, their only loss this season was to Kent Island.
“I’ll probably have to watch the film to figure out what happened,” said Kent Island head coach Frank Kratovil, whose team carried a 39-26 lead into the fourth quarter. “If you have a team that’s hitting. … like we were up on Queen Anne’s for example. We were hitting everything we threw up. And then they came back and started hitting.”
Easton (9-3, 8-3) almost copied that blueprint.
Joe Szymanski’s baseline jumper gave the Warriors a 9-6 lead with just under 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter. But the Buccaneers reeled off the next 16 points and never relinquished the lead the rest of the way.
“I think we got off to a slow start,” Easton head coach Dionte Hynson said. “It’s been like that four a couple of games. We’ve got to look at that and clean that up.”
Kent Island’s Aaron Robinson, who shared game-high scoring honors with teammate Bryce Ravanbakhsh with 14 points, hit a bank shot then buried a 3-pointer 34 seconds apart to start the Bucs on their 16-0 run.
Kent Island led 14-9 entering the second quarter, and extended its lead to 18-9 as Ravanbakhsh scored inside and Matt Burnside converted a turnover into a layup.
Easton called time, but Kent Island widened its margin to 22-9 as Nate Kratovil fed Chris Fronczek for a layup and Robinson scored from the baseline.
The Warriors finally ended a 7-minute, 34-second scoring drought, when Shareef Curry (10 points) scored on a layup with 1:29 left in the second quarter. Easton trimmed its deficit to 24-19 with a 10-2 spree to close the half that was capped by Curry’s 3-point bomb at the buzzer.
The Warriors closed with 27-23 on LJ Murray’s layup with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter.
But Kent Island responded by going on a 12-3 run to close the third, with Ravanbakhsh scoring inside twice on the run.
“We’ve got three guys that can dominate inside depending on the night,” Coach Kratovil said. “And we‘ve had different nights where different guys have stepped up. Tonight Bryce had his night. We’ve had other nights where Evan (Tengwell has stepped up). Aaron generally puts his points in.
“When we’re all clicking we’re hard to deal with,” Kratovil continued. “The key is to getting all five cylinders to click at the same time, which you know doesn’t always happen.”
Nate Kratovil’s two free throws 34 seconds into the fourth quarter pushed Kent Island’s lead to 41-26. But the Bucs wouldn’t score again until 3 minutes remained. By that time Easton had closed within 41-39, as Curry’s baseline 3-pointer punctuated an 13-0 Warrior rally.
Robinson hit two free throws to give Kent Island a 43-39 lead. Kevin O’Connor (10 points) hit a free throw to get Easton within 43-40, then canned two more from the foul line to draw the Warriors within 43-42 with 1:31 left.
But Ravanbakhsh’s baby hook from inside the lane with 1:06 left nudged the Bucs’ lead to 45-42 that proved just enough. Both teams missed opportunities in the final minute, before Szymanski scored on a put-back as time expired.
“Second half we came out and played hard; we fought back,” said Hynson, whose team’s three losses have been by a combined five points this season. “We just can’t get ourselves in these kind of holes. We just have to start from the beginning of the game and keep bringing it for four quarters. We played good the second half, but the first half we didn’t play very well.”
