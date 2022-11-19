TCU Baylor Football

TCU place kicker Griffin Kell (39) celebrates with Jordy Sandy (31) and other teammates after hitting a field goal in the final seconds Saturday to beat Baylor.

 AP PHOTO

WACO, Texas (AP) — Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and fourth-ranked TCU beat Baylor 29-28 on Saturday, scoring nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid a potential playoff-busting loss.


