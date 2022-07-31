CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
Drury, whose previous high was 16 homers for Arizona in 2016. entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with his homer on a splitter off Felix Bautista (3-3).
Cincinnati went 14-12 in July following a 6-4 homestand.
Alexis Díaz (3-1) won despite allowing a tying home run in the eighth to Anthony Santander.
Buck Farmer got his first career save in six chances after an eventful ninth inning.
Rougned Odor appeared to reach leading off on a bunt when first base umpire Larry Vanover ruled Odor beat the throw from first baseman Ryan Mountcastle to Farmer covering the base. While the Reds were out of challenges, a crew chief video review reversed the call.
Terrin Vavra, pinch hitting in the pitcher’s spot after designated hitter Adley Rutschman replaced Robinson Chirinos at catcher in the seventh inning, walked with two outs. Trey Mancini followed with a game-ending groundout.
Santander had three hits, including his 19th homer, and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
Reds rookie Nick Lodolo allowed one run and four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts.
Orioles starter Austin Voth gave up four hits in five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks.
Cincinnati took a 2-0 lead in the sixth when Joey Votto beat the shift with an RBI single to left and Kyle Farmer hit a sacrifice fly.
Cedric Mullins hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
START ME UP
Mancini hit leadoff for the first time this season and went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts. Mancini had 53 previous career starts in the leadoff spot.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Reds: RHP Hunter Strickland will return from the bereavement list on Monday.
UP NEXT
Orioles: RHP Spencer Watkins (3-1. 4.03) starts Monday at Texas, and RHP Jon Gray (7-6, 3.62) will be on the mound for the Rangers.
Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (3-12, 5.59) is to start Monday at Miami.
Red Sox 7, Brewers 2
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez each had an RBI double that helped the slumping Red Sox beat Milwaukee for just their fourth victory in 17 games as the trade deadline approached.
Bogaerts, Martinez and Vázquez all are in what could be in their final season with the Red Sox. Bogaerts can opt out of his contract and the other two are eligible to become free agents.
Boston, which had a season-high eight doubles, was 3-7 on a season-long homestand and 8-19 in July.
Ex Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster for the second straight day and went 4 for 4 for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which lost for only the second time in nine games since the All-Star break.
Josh Winckowski (4-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings, becoming Boston’s first starter to win in 30 games — the majors’ longest streak since the Mariners went 33 games in 1979.
Trailing 2-0, Boston struck with five unearned runs in the fifth against Aaron Ashby (2-9) on consecutive two-out RBI doubles by Bogaerts, Martinez, Vázquez and Alex Verdugo. Bogaerts drove in two runs with a drive down the left-field line. Verdugo’s hit was off Hoby Milner.
The inning was extended because second baseman Kolten Wong dropped shortstop Willy Adames’ throw on an attempted force play.
The Red Sox added two more runs in the sixth when Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI double and scored on Jaylin Davis’ single.
Renfroe hit his 19th homer. He hit 31 last year in his only season with Boston and was dealt to the Brewers in November.
KEEPING IT REAL
Despite his team’s struggles, Red Sox manager Alex Cora feels he’s fortunate to be back in baseball after being suspended for the 2020 season for his part in the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal while he was their bench coach.
“I was in a deeper hole two years ago and I promised myself if I get back to the business, I was going enjoy it until somebody says you’ve got to go home,” he said before the game. “I put myself in that situation in 2020, got suspended for what we did in 2017 and paid the price. I’m lucky enough that this organization gave me a chance to come back and I’m going to enjoy every day.”
IT WORKED
Cora shifted his batting order, moving Davis to the leadoff spot and Bogaerts to the 2-hole in front of Martinez, with Vázquez cleanup.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Brewers: 3B Luis Urías got hit on the back of the left hand by a 92.9 mph pitch from Winckowski but he stayed in.
Red Sox: Reliever Garrett Whitlock got hit off the back of the right leg on a grounder from Urías but remained in after throwing a few warmups. … Cora said that All-Star 3B Rafael Devers (injured list, right hamstring) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Brewers: Open a three-game series at Pittsburgh on Tuesday when RHP Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.31 ERA) is slated to start.
Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 4.43) is scheduled to start for Boston on Monday when it begins a three-game series at Houston. RHP Luis Garcia (8-6, 3.81) is set for the Astros.
Astros 3, Mariners 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning to lift Houston over Seattle.
Mauricio Dubón started the 10th as the automatic runner on second and the Mariners intentionally walked Jose Altuve. Dubón advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel.
Alvarez then laced a grounder off Brennan Bernardino (0-1), who was making his MLB debut, to left field to send Dubón home and start the celebration.
Hector Neris (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.
The Mariners were playing without star rookie Julio Rodríguez, who was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist Sunday after being hit by a pitch a night earlier.
The AL-West leading Astros scored two runs in the first inning to take the lead. The Mariners used a two-run homer by Jesse Winker in the eight inning to tie it.
Houston’s win comes a night after Seattle scored two runs in the ninth to rally for a 5-4 victory. The victory gives the Astros a 3-1 advantage in the series.
Houston led 2-0 and the Mariners had managed just two singles when Ryne Stanek walked Adam Frazier with two outs in the eighth inning. Winker sent his next pitch into the seats in right field for his ninth homer of the season, tying it a 2.
The Mariners couldn’t get anything going against Jake Odorizzi, who allowed two hits and struck out a season-high eight in seven scoreless innings. He didn’t allow a hit until Frazier singled to start the fourth, and he walked Carlos Santana with two outs in the inning. But Odorizzi retired Eugenio Suárez to end the inning and the Mariners didn’t have another baserunner until another single by Frazier with one out in the sixth.
This time Odorizzi retired the next two batters before walking one in a scoreless seventh to end his day.
Seattle rookie George Kirby yielded three hits and two runs while striking out seven in four innings.
Kirby plunked Altuve to start Houston’s first and he advanced to third on a single by Gurriel. Alvarez struck out for the first out of the inning, but Gurriel stole second and Altuve stole home on the play to make it 1-0.
Altuve slid in and tapped the base with his left hand just before catcher Cal Raleigh got the tag down to put the Astros on top.
There were two outs in the inning when Kyle Tucker singled on a grounder to right field to score Gurriel and extend the lead to 2-0.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Mariners: The Mariners also placed Dylan Moore on the injured list Sunday after the outfielder started having back spasms Saturday night.
... Seattle recalled outfielder Jarred Kelenic from Triple-A Tacoma and purchased the contract of outfielder Jack Larsen from Double-A Arkansas to take the spots of Rodríguez and Moore on the roster. ... 1B Ty France Sunday didn’t play Sunday after having an MRI on his sore left wrist. Manager Scott Servais said they hadn’t yet received the results before the game, and he hoped he would be ready to return after a day or two of rest. ... Utilityman Sam Haggerty was not in the lineup Sunday, but pinch-ran in the 10th after getting stitches above his eye. He was injured after being hit in the forehead by his thrown helmet after failing to bunt in the ninth inning Saturday and tossing his gear in frustration. The helmet bounced back up and hit him in the head.
UP NEXT
Mariners: Seattle LHP Marco Gonzales (6-10, 3.66 ERA) opposes New York RHP Domingo Germán (0-1, 8.22) when the Mariners begin a three-game series against the Yankees Monday night.
Astros: RHP Luis Garcia (8-6, 3.81) will start for Houston against RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 4.43) in the opener of a three-game series with Boston Monday night.
