Orioles Reds Baseball

Cincinnati’s Brandon Drury watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against Baltimore.

 AP PHOTO

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

