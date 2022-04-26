EASTON — Jack Dukehart learned earlier this season how things can go awry when you don’t throw strikes.
“Sometimes it can get away from you, especially some starts (when you) walk a couple of kids and it starts compounding,” Dukehart said.
Dukehart didn’t have that problem Tuesday afternoon, as he threw four innings of three-hit ball and watched an early deficit get buried by a 14-run third inning as Easton High’s baseball team won its third straight with a 14-3 five-inning rout of Cambridge-South Dorchester.
“I think Jack, when he gets ahead early and throws his changeup for strikes, his curveball, — which we’ve been working on him throwing a little bit harder — is very effective,” Easton head coach Albert Pritchett said. “So when he has all three of his pitches working and he’s throwing for strikes, he’s been very successful. I think the key to him is getting ahead with his fastball for strikes.”
The Warriors’ senior right-hander recorded four strikeouts through two scoreless innings, before the Vikings (3-12 overall, 0-7 North Bayside) scored three times in the top of the third inning.
After issuing a leadoff walk to Austin Shockley, Dukehart (3-4) got Dario Belizaire on a called third strike. JJ Springer then launched a double into the left-center field gap, pushing Shockley to third. Dukehart rebounded, fanning Hunter Rose with an off-speed pitch for the second out. But Shockley scored on a wild pitch and Springer raced home on an outfield error. Jamarion Wongus then singled to left, plating courtesy runner Jordan Manokey for a 3-0 lead before Dukehart induced Jake Miller into an inning-ending groundout.
Easton (6-7, 3-2) came back with an overwhelming answer in the home third, sending 19 batters to the plate in a 14-run outburst.
Viking left-hander Luke Gootee walked leadoff man Jason Hrynko. Ryan Latham followed with a bunt single. Kayden Webb singled to left, scoring Hrynko. CJ Dugan then dropped a bunt up the first-base line for another infield single, loading the bases. Carson Brown singled to right, plating Latham and Webb for a 3-3 tie. Logan Weems plopped a single into shallow center, scoring Dugan with the go-ahead run.
Gootee got Chris Baynard to pop out, then yielded consecutive walks to Dukehart and Gil McDougald, the second scoring Brown for a 5-3 Warrior lead. Hrynko hit a line-drive sacrifice fly to center that scored Weems.
“We believe we can hit,” said Pritchett, whose team has scored 38 runs in its last two games. “And eventually we proved it. We started that inning with a couple of bunts and put the ball in play, and I think that got the energy level up. We put some pressure on them and then I think the confidence came from the hitters.”
Easton continued padding its lead. Latham was hit by a pitch. Reilly Gilligan — running for Dukehart — scored when a pitched kicked off the shin guards of Cambridge-SD’s catcher. After Webb walked, Dugan singled through the middle scoring two more runs for a 9-3 bulge. A pair of walks and two errors later, the Warriors’ lead had ballooned to 14-3.
Dukehart surrendered a leadoff single to Blake Marshall in the fourth, then got a pair of groundouts. After a harmless error, Dukehart notched his seventh strikeout of the game, ending his day on the mound.
“I felt great,” said Dukehart, who walked three. “I was just able to throw strikes. That’s really the key, especially in high school. If you can throw strikes and locate, that’s pretty much it.”
Latham came on to pitch a scoreless fifth, striking out two to complete the joint three-hit effort.
“We’ve really worked on the simplicity of baseball; fielding the ball, throwing strikes, timely hits,” said Pritchett, whose team has won four of six. “And when we’ve got into those three categories we’ve had some success this year. We’ve proven we can win. We just need to be more consistent.
“We’ve been working on consistency,” Pritchett continued. “And we’ve been working on the three aspects; fielding, pitching, timely hitting. And I think that will pay off as we’re kind of gearing up for end of the season, playoffs. Baseball’s simple when you focus on the easy parts. But we’ve had a stretch of games where we’ve had success.”
Softball
Easton 10 Cambridge-SD 9
EASTON — Sumayah Wilkins went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, and Kylie Weems went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Warriors.
Brooklynn Blades and Olivia Orrell each added a double and one RBI for the Warriors.
Boys’ Lacrosse
SSPP 17, Park 15
BALTIMORE — Kyler Krewson had six goals and six assists, and Eli Sherman finished with five goalsd and eight assists and the Sabres improved to 2-1 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference.
Noah Zimmerman added a hat trick for Saints Peter and Paul, Colin Robert scored twice, Vincent Dyer netted a goal, and goalie Colby Jacobs made 18 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.