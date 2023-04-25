RIDGELY — It was no big thing for Emilee Cohee.
North Dorchester High’s ace carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning Tuesday when North Caroline’s Emma Beales crushed a three-run homer that reduced a four-run lead to one.
But Cohee wasn’t fazed.
“Honestly, like if you turn on college softball, all of them give up home runs that are crazy,” Cohee said. “So it’s not that big of a deal. And I’m confident in my team.”
That was apparent, as Cohee struck out the next three batters on nine pitches to end the fifth, then retired six of the final eight batters she faced over the final two frames to secure a 5-3 victory for the Eagles, who crept within a game of their first North Bayside division softball title since 1985.
North Dorchester (14-0 overall, 6-0 North Bayside) can clinch that crown on Thursday at home against Kent County (3-10) after dealing the red-hot Bulldogs (8-5, 5-1) their first division loss of the season.
“She’s just an awesome ballplayer all around,” North Dorchester head coach Carol Hubbard said of Cohee (8-0), who finished with a two-hitter, striking out 15 and walking two. “In the circle she keeps her wits about her. She stays very level-headed.
“She hits her spots,” Hubbard continued of her ace. “She’s worked through so many batters this season where she may get down 2-0, 3-0 and has come back and worked for an out or a strikeout. She’s got a great head about her.”
Cohee set down the first 12 Bulldogs she faced before issuing a leadoff walk to Gracie Calloway to open the bottom of the fifth. Katelyn Tribbitt followed with a pop-up that went in and out of first baseman Jewels Vroman’s glove. Beales then launched a 2-2 offering over the center-field fence for a homer, drawing North Caroline within 4-3.
But that would be it for the Bulldogs, who entered the game riding a seven-game win streak in which they had outscored their opponents, 138-22.
“Couldn’t be disciplined at the plate; couldn’t leave the rise-ball alone,” North Caroline head coach Lee Hutchison said. “She was working up, she pitched a good game. Only had the throw the fastball when she got down. We couldn’t leave it alone, which we tried to explain to the girls how they were going to get her out but. …”
After North Caroline celebrated Beales’ blast, Cohee fanned the next three batters swinging to end the fifth. She gave up a two-out single to Taylor Dawkins in the sixth before logging an inning-ending strikeout, then walked Beales with one out in the seventh before notching strikeouts 14 and 15 to end the game.
“Rise-ball was good; curveball,” Cohee said. “I pretty much lived with my curveball today.
“We definitely have a target on our backs,” Cohee said in reference to the Eagles’ unbeaten record. “We just take it one game at a time. One pitch at a time is what coach Carol (Hubbard) always says.”
North Dorchester took a 2-0 lead in the first against Dawkins (5-2). Cohee, who reached on a fielder’s choice, scored two batters later when Maggie Hubbard’s grounder was misplayed into a pair of errors. Hubbard dashed home on a passed ball.
The Eagles pushed their lead to 3-0 in the third. Anna Hopkins plopped a single just inside the right-field line. Bulldogs’ center fielder Lillian Williams made a sparking diving catch to take away a hit from Mackenzie Lewis for the second out of the inning. But Maggie Hubbard followed by drilling a 1-2 pitch into the right-center field gap to plate Hopkins.
Vroman worked a leadoff walk to start the fifth and scored on Cohee’s sacrifice fly to right for a 4-0 lead.
Beales’ homer made things interesting, but the Eagles added an insurance run in the sixth. Emily Boyle reached on an infield hit deep in the hole at short. Chayla Creighton then sent a sinking line drive that got past Elizabeth Knott’s diving attempt, scoring Boyle for a 5-3 lead.
“Seven mistakes. Seven errors,” Hutchison said of his team. “It’s been our Achilles all year is the defensive mistakes. We clean it up we’ll be in every game.”
Dawkins finished with seven strikeouts and one walk.
St. Michaels 12 Kent County 5
WORTON — Angel Bock belted her sixth homer of the season, a three-run shot that was part of a 3-for-5 effort that included a pair of doubles, as the Saints rolled.
Bock also earned the win, allowing nine hits and five runs in a complete-game outing. She struck out seven and walked only one.
Katie Jenkins was also 3 for 5, ripping a triple, Dinah Lackey (3 for 3) doubled and scored three times, and Madi White was 2 for 4.
