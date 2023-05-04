MARDELA SPRINGS — Jordan Regulski pitched six innings of one-hit ball, striking out 10 and walking two Thursday, as North Dorchester High’s baseball team continued its hot streak with a 13-2 victory over Mardela.
Nine players had hits for the Eagles (12-6 overall), who have won 11 of 13, including their last five straight.
Jaiden Brooks had two hits and two runs scored and Blake Bramble drove in three runs. Regulski stroked a two-run single and Wes Windsor had two hits, a single and three walks.
Softball
Col. Richardson 22 Washington 0
PRINCESS ANNE — Kylie Rhinehardt ripped a three-run triple, and Cheyenne Cayer and Olivia Christopher each had three hits with an RBI, as the Colonels finished their regular season at 13-5.
Winning pitcher Makayla Newcomb allowed just one hit over five innings, striking out seven and walking none.
Ally Taylor, Tyla Dickerson and Clarissa Peugh had two hits apiece for Colonel Richardson.
St. Michaels 12, Pocomoke 0
POCOMOKE CITY — Angel Bock yielded just one hit over five innings, fanning 10 and walking two, as the Saints capped their regular season with a five-inning rout.
Madi White went 2 for 2 with three RBIs for St. Michaels (8-10) and Myla Ramey was 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored. Bock (2 for 3) doubled and knocked in two runs, Brooke Reilly was 2 for 3 and Gabby Pickens had a hit and drove in two runs.
Queen Anne’s 21, Wicomico 0
SALISBURY — Autumn Huber went 5 for 5 with a pair of home runs, and Abby Denes and Emilie Smith also homered Wednesday as the Lions improved to 10-5.
Denes, Kiera Corcoran, Delany Knotts, Reese Brooks and Emily Hirschbock each had multiple-hit games for Queen Anne’s County. Mikayla Livingston was among those driving in a run during the Lions’ 13-run fourth inning. Hirschbock got the win, giving up just two hits over five innings and striking out nine.
Girls’ Lacrosse
SSPP 18, Salisbury School 7
SALISBURY — Freshman Caroline Ewing netted six goals and three assists, and seniors Evelyn Murphy and Hattie Messick each had a hat trick and two assists as the Sabres won their fifth straight.
Morgan Quade (four assists) and Eden Zimmerman had two goals apiece for Saints Peter and Paul (11-3, 6-0 Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference), and Eryn Callahan, Kathryn Murphy each scored once. Morgan Earls and Keely Morgan had one assist apiece and goalie Kylie Kroniser recorded seven saves.
Sts. Peter & Paul hosts Easton (4-6) Saturday at noon as part of the Talbot County Lacrosse Bull Roast.
