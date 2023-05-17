SHILOH — The way Emilee Cohee looks at it, a pitcher has two options when she’s mad.
“You can either pitch better when you get mad, or you can throw worse if you’re getting mad,” North Dorchester High’s softball ace said. “But I’m not an angry person, so I don’t pitch better when I’m mad. I rather think of it like I need to work harder for them to fail and I to succeed.”
Colonel Richardson banged out 10 hits Wednesday, but couldn’t get a few extra timely hits as Cohee and the top-seeded Eagles hung on for a 5-4 victory over the Colonels to win the Class 1A East Region I championship.
North Dorchester (19-2) now waits for the Class 1A bracket to be reseeded before learning who it will face in the state quarterfinals.
“It feels awesome,” North Dorchester head coach Carol Hubbard said. “I really don’t have any other words for it right now.”
Down 2-0, Colonel Richardson strung together four straight two-out hits, including consecutive RBI doubles from Ally Taylor (3 for 4), Eileen Johnson (2 for 4) and Cheyenne Cayer (2-4) to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
North Dorchester regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth, bunching an Emily Lewis double with four straight singles, which included run-producing hits from Maddie Nagel (3 for 3) — who drove in the tying run — and Emily Boyle’s hit into right field that plated courtesy runner Brooke Outten with the go-ahead run.
Cohee set down the side in order in the top of the sixth.
The Eagles then added a big insurance run in the home sixth. With two outs, Mackenzie Lewis (2 for 3) singled. Maggie Hubbard doubled to right, pushing Lewis to third. Nagel was then intentionally walked to get to freshman Jewels Vroman, who stroked an opposite-field single to left, scoring Lewis with what proved to be the winning run.
“That was huge,” Coach Hubbard said of Vroman’s RBI single. “I don’t second guess their coaching putting Maddie on. We had girls on second and third and Maddie was hot at the plate today. She had a hit every time she was up. So they put her on to get the force everywhere. But Jewell’s came through big with that hit in that situation.”
Colonel (14-6) put together one last comeback bid in the top of the seventh.
Olivia Christopher hit a one-out single. Ally Taylor grounded a single through the middle. Johnson skied out to right, but Christopher advanced to third. Cayer then drove a 1-2 offering into center field for a single to score Christopher, drawing the Colonels within 5-4.
But the rally ended there, as Cohee induced Kylie Rhinehardt to ground to second for the game’s final out.
“We battled until the end,” Colonel Richardson head coach Brett Ireland said. “Couple things just didn’t go our way.
“It’s all about clutch hitting,” Ireland continued. “They got a couple of clutch hits and we got a few, but we needed one more. It’s about can you get out of jams in the playoffs. Can you get your two-out hits and it didn’t quite fall our way today.”
Cohee, who relieved Vroman on the mound to start the second inning, finished with 10 strikeouts.
Colonel Richardson junior hurler Makayla Newcomb was touched for 14 hits, walked four and struck out six.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Easton 12, Sparrows Point 4
EASTON — Hudson Royer scored four goals and Drew Schmidt had a hat trick and four assists as the second-seeded Warriors topped No. 7 Sparrows Point in a Class 2A state quarterfinal.
Nate Butler had five assists and scored two goals for Easton (14-1), which has won 14 straight. Aidan Filion scored twice and Charlie Kaminskas added a goal. Warrior goalie Jack Kilbourne made 11 saves.
Kent Island 17, Glenelg 5
STEVENSVILLE — Micah Quinn had five goals and set up two more, and Tucker Claxton netted four goals and an assist to lead the No. 5 seed Buccaneers into the state semifinals.
Owen Wynot and Reagan Wilson each recorded a hat trick and two assists for the defending Class 2A state champions (13-2). Mark Rees had two goals and two assists, Brady Vodehnal won 12 of his 19 faceoffs, and goalie Kasey Heath made six saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.