SHILOH — It’s been awhile since Maddie Nagel threw no-hit ball.
It’s been awhile since Anna Hopkins hit two triples in one game.
That wait ended Friday afternoon.
Nagel combined with Jewels Vroman to pitch a perfect game and Hopkins belted a pair of triples as North Dorchester routed CMIT North in five innings, 11-0, in a Class 1A state softball quarterfinal.
The second-seeded Eagles (20-2) advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round where they will face No. 4 seed Patterson Mill at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie at 4 p.m.
“I haven’t thrown a no-hitter in awhile so that feels pretty good,” said Nagel, who struck out 10 of the 12 batters she faced over four innings. “It felt pretty good to be back in the circle. I miss pitching a lot, but I was pretty confident going in and knew what I was up against, and knew that I had freedom with what I wanted to throw.”
What Nagel (5-0) threw consistently was a curveball on the outside edge of the plate.
“Outside corner is my best pitch,” said Nagel, who struck out the side twice. “I love painting the outside.”
And Eagle head coach Carol Hubbard loved watching her junior paint.
“Maddie’s thrown great for us all season,” Hubbard said. “It’s not a matter of whether she can throw. She showed today she can. She has great movement on her curveball which catches the outside corner. She also has a really nice screwball. But she has played lights out defense for us at third base this year when she’s not on the mound. She did a great job today.”
A freshman, Vroman came in and struck out the side in the fifth.
Both had plenty of support as the Eagles cranked out 12 hits. But after facing the likes of Mardela’s Hayden Adkins in the Bayside Conference championship and Colonel Richardson’s Makayla Newcomb in Wednesday’s 1A East Region I final, North Dorchester had to adjust to the slower offerings from the Tigers’ Neyla Carr.
“You really just have to slow your feet down and time it,” Hopkins said. “It’s all about in your load (in your feet) and timing it up.”
Hopkins (2 for 2, three runs, one RBI) timed Carr’s first pitch of the game quite nicely, launching a triple to left field, that may have cleared the fence had it not been for a strong, gusting wind blowing into the hitter’s faces.
Two batters later, Mackenzie Lewis skied a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Hopkins. Maggie Hubbard (2 for 3, one RBI) followed with a two-out single, stole second and scored on Nagel’s single to right. Vroman jacked the Eagles’ second triple of the inning to plate Nagle for a 3-0 lead. Rilynn Blake drove a ball to center that was dropped, scoring Vroman for a four-run cushion after one inning.
North Dorchester extended that lead to 9-0 in the second.
Chayla Creighton hit a leadoff single, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. After Hopkins walked, Cohee singled, scoring Creighton. Lewis walked. Maggie Hubbard’s sacrifice fly brought home Hopkins to make it 6-0. Nagel followed with an RBI single. Vroman then laced a two-run double to cap the five-run inning.
“We are used to fast pitching, but we had done a little bit of research and tried to practice for this yesterday,” Carol Hubbard said. “And I think for the most part the girls did a good job. We talked about you really don’t change your swing at all. It’s all in the timing. We had some nice hits today. We had quite a few girls put the ball in play well.”
Creighton singled to lead off the third and scored when Hopkins crushed her second triple to the left-field fence. Hopkins scored on a passed ball to give North Dorchester an 11-0 lead.
Boys’ Lacrosse
2A State Semifinals
Kent Island 8 Huntingtown 7
BURTONSVILLE — Tucker Claxton scored less than 30 seconds into overtime Friday night, as the Buccaneers edged the top-seeded Hurricanes in a rematch of last year’s 2A state final.
Fourth-seeded Kent Island (13-2) will play Hereford to the 2A state championship on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Stevenson University.
Claxton finished with a hat trick and one assist. Mark Rees had two goals, Micah Quinn and Eric Hofman added one apiece, and Brady Vodehnal scored once and won 12 of 18 face-offs. Senior goalie Kasey Heath made seven saves.
Hereford 15, Easton 8
HAVRE DE GRACE — Drew Schmidt (assist) and Nate Butler each had hat tricks Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as the second-seeded Warriors fell to No. 3 Hereford in the 2A state semifinals.
Aidan Filion (assist) and Charlie Kaminskas each scored once for Easton (14-2), which had won 14 straight. Hudson Royer had two assists and Tyler Rardin and one assist. Goalie Jack Kilbourne made 12 saves.
