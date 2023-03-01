STEVENSVILLE — Early game jitters have been a bit of an issue for Kent Island High’s girls’ basketball team this season.
“We have our little nerves and then they go away,” senior Allison Corbin said.
Those nerves got blown away Wednesday night, as the top-seeded Buccaneers went on a 19-0 first-half scoring frenzy to jump-start an eventual 60-50 victory over No. 2 seed Easton to win the Class 2A East Region II championship.
Kent Island (23-0) will host a state quarterfinal on Friday at 5 p.m. The state bracket was set to be reseeded after last night’s regional finals.
“When we first start, we’re always slow,” said Corbin, one of four Kent Island players to finish in double-figure scoring with 12 points. “Once we pushed and we had that little run I think we’re like, ‘All right, let’s do it. Let’s get it done.’ And just having that quick lead really helps us to know we got it.”
Easton (18-4) took a 4-3 lead. Maya Hawkins-Bailey (15 points) scored on a follow for a 2-0 Warrior lead. Corbin answered with a 3-pointer, but Damiya Henry scored from the paint to put Easton back in front with 2:24 elapsed.
Lacey Dauses then drove into the lane and scored left-handed with 4 minutes remaining in the first period to start the Buccaneers on a 15-0 run to close the first quarter. Alivia Hanesworth (11 points) hit a follow and buried a 3-pointer. Caroline Cavanaugh (13) made a three-point play. Sydney Riska (game-high 20 points) hit a free throw before Corbin converted a pair of Hanesworth assists into layups for an 18-4 lead after one period.
“This team generally doesn’t have those,” Kent Island head coach David Plumer said of his team’s fast start. “It is nice. A lot of emotion in the game. I don’t want to say we’re rivals like Queen Anne’s, but there’s still some rivalry with three powerhouses in the North (Bayside) and it’s hard to beat any team three times.”
Riska hit a pair of free throws and Hanesworth scored on a fastbreak layup, extending the Buccaneers’ lead to 22-4 with 1:05 gone in the second quarter.
“It’s just what we do,” Hanesworth said. “We just keep our minds straight. We focus. We realize what we need to do and we get it done.”
The Warriors finally ended the run with 6:15 left in the second quarter when Brooke Howard drilled a 3-pointer.
Though available to play, Plumer chose to sit starter Lilli Dauses in an effort to rest an injury. Riska stepped in nicely, scoring the Buccaneers’ next six points for a 28-11 lead with 3:16 to go in the half.
“I was worried at first,” Hanesworth said of not having Lilli Dauses on the court. “It’s just because it’s a change for all of us because we’re used to having her in there so I knew the adjustment was going to be a little difficult at first. But I think we did really well with Sydney especially coming up and playing that position. I think she did a phenomenal job stepping up and being able to be there for us.”
Hanesworth’s four-point play and Corbin’s block on a Kate Adelman shot capped the first half with Kent Island carrying a 32-14 lead into the break.
The two teams played even through the third quarter, with the Buccaneers leading 48-30 entering the fourth period.
Riska continued her outstanding play, finishing with 13 points in the second half.
“I’ll tell you what, Sydney played amazing today,” Plumer said. “She cleaned up the boards really, really well. She came up really big today and gave us the ability to rest Lilli. Lilli will be ready to go Friday.”
The Warriors started shaving their deficit as they outscored Kent Island 20-12 in the fourth. Brooke Ensminger’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining got Easton within 10, but the Warriors would not get any closer.
“We fought hard, came back,” said Easton head coach Lesley Staehli, who got an 11-point effort from guard Ty Moody. “And that’s all we asked them at halftime. ‘Go out there. The game’s not over. We haven’t lost yet. Go out there and fight as hard as you can.’ That’s what they gave us. I’m proud of them.”
