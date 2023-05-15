EASTON — Aidan Filion had not scored all game.
But after Stephen Decatur High had reeled off five consecutive goals to forge an 8-all stalemate midway through the fourth quarter, Easton’s senior attackman knew the Warriors needed something to regain momentum.
Filion provided that something, scoring the go-ahead goal with just under 5 minutes remaining Monday as top-seeded Easton defeated the second-seeded Seahawks, 10-8, to win their second straight Class 2A East Region II boys’ lacrosse championship.
Winners of 13 consecutive games, Easton (13-1) will now wait to see where it will be seeded for Wednesday’s 2A state quarterfinals.
“In my head I realized they picked up the last (five) goals in a row,” Filion said of Decatur. “And I realized we needed some momentum to keep us in this game.”
John Fohner’s third goal of the game capped a 5-0 Decatur run and tied the game at 8-8 with 5:38 remaining. Easton’s Tyler Rardin won the ensuing faceoff. Filion gained control on the right side of the box, veered left toward goal and bounced a low shot between the legs of freshman goalie Declan Horan (five saves), putting Easton ahead to stay just 40 seconds after Fohner’s equalizer.
“I knew I could take my guy,” Filion said. “I saw the opportunity. I saw the pick set and I was able to get underneath him and get right through.”
Charlie Kaminskas added an insurance goal 1:32 later, sealing Easton’s third victory over Decatur this season.
“Boys left it all on the field. We just came up short,” said Decatur head coach Hoffy Hoffman, whose team — which is mostly freshmen and sophomores — finished 10-5. “We made a couple small mistakes we paid for. Unfortunately, I feel that’s where we fell. We fought hard this whole game. We came in with a totally different game plan, and I think we played it extremely well.”
One week after losing 15-9 to Easton in the Bayside Conference championship, the Seahawks moved away from their fast-break attack and played a more patient-style offense. That approach helped Decatur to a 2-0 first-quarter lead on goals by Evan Ogelsby and Gabe Geiser.
“We’re a run-and-gun team,” Hoffman said. “That’s how we’ve been successful all year. We knew we needed to change it. We tried it twice with Easton and they beat us both times. So we decided that we were going to try to be better than them at their own game.”
But like it did a week earlier when it erased a 3-0 deficit, Easton rallied. And quickly.
Senior Nate Butler (game-high four goals) converted Hudson Royer’s pass into a goal on a extra-man opportunity with 7:55 left in the second quarter. Twenty-four seconds later, Drew Schmidt circled from behind the cage and tucked in the tying goal. Tony Ferreira gained control of the ensuing faceoff, carried downfield and zipped a shot into the back of the net for a 3-2 lead and the Warriors’ third goal in 39 seconds.
The Warriors continued their scoring spree.
One week after scoring a school single-game record eight goals in the Bayside title game, Schmidt drew more attention in the Decatur zone. That didn’t seem to fluster the junior attackman, who simply spotted the open man for a shot.
“Drew, he’s got the ball most of the game, and he works behind (the goal) and beats his guy probably 80 percent of the time,” Butler said. “And I was there. They would send two or three guys at him, especially after what happened last week. It worked.
“Honestly, just looking for my shot,” Butler continued of his four-goal effort. “Watching film a lot; seeing opportunities I didn’t take, especially against Parkside (in Friday’s 7-4 semifinal win). So I knew I had them today and trusted myself.”
Schmidt dished to Butler, who rifled a shot past Horan for a 4-2 lead with 4:23 left in the first half. A little over 2 minutes later, Rardin looked ready to unload a crank, stopped, and dished to an open Schmidt, who deposited his second goal in for a 5-2 halftime lead.
Fohner scored 1:13 into the second half to draw the Seahawks within 5-3.
Rardin won the next faceoff, rumbled downfield and through traffic before sending a one-handed scoop shot into the net to restore Easton’s three-goal cushion a little over a minute later. Butler buried another laser, then scored on another EMO to give the Warriors an 8-3 lead with 7:37 left in the third quarter.
But Geiser, Fohner and Gunnar Ketner scored goals in the final 4:55 of the third quarter, pulling the Seahawks within 8-6 heading into the fourth. Luke Popielaski scored 1:43 into the fourth making it a one-goal game. Fohner then completed his hat trick for an 8-8 deadlock.
“It was the same as Kent Island,” said Butler, referring to Easton’s 9-7 victory over the defending Class 2A state champions on April 26, where the Warriors built a 7-2 lead before holding on for the win. “We were up big first half then they started coming back in the second half. We just had to buckle down. We knew this was our last game if we lose this so we had to lay it all out on the line.”
Filion delivered what proved to be the game-winner less than a minute later. Easton goalie Jack Kilbourne, who made 15 saves, including one off his helmet, made his final stop with 1:48 remaining to help cement the win.
“They were just trying too hard instead of letting the game come to them,” Easton head coach Dennis Keenan said. “Stephen Decatur had nothing to lose. They were playing like it. That had a great game plan in place. I think it got in our guys’ head that they were going to roll over them again. But it was a great game plan by coach Hoffy and his team. They played great.”
Kent Island 14, Queen Anne’s 3
STEVENSVILLE — Mark Rees had five goals and one assist, and Owen Wynot scored four goals and set up one as the top-seeded Buccaneers won the Class 2A East Region I title, advancing to Wednesday’s state quarterfinals.
Tucker Claxton had a hat trick and one assist for Kent Island (12-2), and Micah Quinn (two assists) and Reagan Wilson each added one goal. Jack Hooks picked up an assist and Brady Vodehnal won 13 of 19 faceoffs.
