EASTON — It’s not flashy.
The closest thing it has to a star is senior Zach Bramble and the flamethrower he wields for a stick when he gets an opening. And on this night he didn’t even score.
“We’re even keeled,” Easton High boys’ head lacrosse coach Dennis Keenan said. “We have no stars. Most teams will focus on Bramble and that opens it up for Ethan (Keenan) and Nate (Butler) and Tyler (Currie) to score.”
Butler, Currie and Keenan each logged hat tricks, and Zach Spofford, Aidan Filion and Drew Schmidt added two goals apiece Wednesday night, as the Warriors rolled to a 16-4 victory over Sparrows Point in a Class 2A state quarterfinal.
Winners of five straight, fourth-seeded Easton (11-3) will likely play top-seed Huntingtown in a state semifinal either Friday or Saturday at Havre de Grace. No. 2 seed Kent Island will play third-seeded Hereford on Friday in the other semifinal in a rematch of last year’s state final.
“I thought we could get here,” Currie said of reaching the semifinals “We had to build the chemistry and all that, and fix the fundamentals that we were a little sloppy on. We’re right where we’d thought we’d be.
“It’s the chemistry from playing together as long as we have,” Currie continued. “Moving the ball, running the plays. Execution has been our best thing so far.”
And throw in a whole lot of patience, as the Warriors consistently flung the ball around the perimeter before dodging and deking defenders, or finding an opener cutter.
Butler got Easton started, wheeling from behind the right side of the goal and snapping a shot into the back of the net with 3 minutes, 11 seconds elapsed. Thirty-two seconds later, Spofford parked his first into the net. Filion converted a Hudson Royer feed for a 3-0 lead with 5:32 to go in the first quarter. Butler circled in from behind for his second goal and a four-goal cushion with 1:45 left in the period. Filion then set up Ethan Keenan’s first with 34.9 seconds remaining in the first for a 5-0 bulge that was never seriously challenged by the fifth-seeded Pointers (9-5).
“Throwing and catching has been crisper later in the year,” Currie said of Easton’s drop in turnovers. “It’s just continuing to get better every week.”
Peyton Stevens got Sparrows Point on the board 1:18 into the second quarter. Currie answered, curling around from the right side and sticking a left-handed flip in for a 6-1 lead a little over a minute later. Nick Robicheaux squeezed a second goal past Easton goalie Jack Kilbourne with 7:38 to go in the second quarter.
But the Pointers were held scoreless over the next 18-plus minutes as Easton widened its lead to 9-2 by halftime on goals from Currie, Filion and Spofford.
“Jack in the goal, it’s been crazy the growth he’s had in the goal this year,” Currie said of Easton’s goalie, who notched six saves. “That’s really been a big difference maker, the defensive side of the ball. And that gives the offense a chance to score goals and put up 10 on every team.”
Seeded third in regional play, Easton upended James M. Bennett, 10-8, in the 2A East Region II semifinals after losing to the Clippers during the regular season. The Warriors then shut down South Bayside champion and top-seeded Stephen Decatur, 10-2, in Monday’s region final.
“I think it’s in practice,” senior long pole Joe Szymanski said of Easton’s defense that includes Brennen Eason, Tanner Kearns, Kevin O’Connor, Kyle Dyott and short-stick middies Andy Elin, LJ Murray, James O’Connor and Graham Haddaway. “We can run zone. We can run man. We can switch it up whenever. We’ve just been playing so well together. We can just trust each other. If somebody gets beat we can slide. We’ve just been talking well. I think it all comes together in practice and we’ve just been playing well together.”
Currie, Keenan, Butler and Keenan again scored to give the Warriors a 13-2 lead with 2:44 remaining in the third quarter. Matt Merbach finally broke the Pointers’ scoring drought with 2:17 left in the period, but Easton continued padding its lead in the fourth quarter with goals from Royer and Schmidt (two).
Kent Island 19,
Walkersville 7
STEVENSVILLE — Jack Mulligan (two assists) and Jamie Smith (assist) each registered hat tricks, and Owen Wynot (two assists), Mike Ruffennach and Tucker Claxton had two goals apiece as second-seeded Kent Island stretched its winning streak to 12.
Nate Kratovil had a goal and two assists for the Buccaneers (15-1) and Jack Creighton (assist), Ryan Sweiderk, Jake Gordinier, Matt Silver, Harrison Williams (assist) and Jack Hooks had one goal apiece. Bucs goalie Kasey Heath made two saves.
Softball
St. Michaels 6
North Dorchester 1
SHILOH — Senior Haley Sadler pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out a season-high 15 as the Saints won the Class 1A East Region I title.
Olivia Windsor went 3 for 4 with an RBI for St. Michaels, and Stevie Shaak (double, two runs), Myla Ramey (RBI, run), Sadler (double, RBI, run) and Katie Jenkins (two RBIs) each had multiple hit games.
North Caroline 7
Kent Island 5
RIDGELY — Taylor Dawkins hit a pair of home runs, including a two-run walk-off shot in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Bulldogs won the Class 2A East Region II championship.
Katie Tribbit had four hits, including a two-run single that tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning for North Caroline. Lilliam Williams had three hits, including a double and two RBIs, and Anna Hutchison, Bailey Werner and Gracie Calloway had hits.
Dawkins also was the winning pitcher, striking out 11.
