EASTON — Easton High’s boys’ basketball team chased Parkside all game.
Finally, with a little over 6 minutes remaining Friday night, Shareef Curry splashed a 3-pointer that pulled the Warriors even. The Rams though promptly answered with a 9-0 burst that kept them in front to stay, as Parkside staved off one final Easton push for a 53-49 victory in a Class 2A East Region II quarterfinal.
The fifth-seeded Rams (13-7) travel to top-seeded Wicomico (20-1) Tuesday for a regional semifinal clash.
“We have fallen behind a lot,” Easton head coach Dionte Hynson said. “The second half we usually get over the hump. But today we just couldn’t get over the hump for some reason.”
The fourth-seeded Warriors (13-6) were in catch-up mode from the start, as Parkside’s Terrez Worthy drained three 3-pointers in the opening 4 minutes to give the Rams a 13-4 lead.
“Thirty hit some big shots early,” Parkside head coach David Byer said of Worthy, who shared game-high scoring honors with teammate Isaac Roberts with 19 points.
Parkside held a 17-12 lead after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 20-12 early in the second quarter on a Roberts free throw and Dre Hitch’s follow-in shot.
But Easton rallied, as Jordan Nixon (eight points) started and ended an 8-0 Warrior mini-burst with a pair of layups to forge a tie at 20-all with 3:16 left before halftime.
The Rams were back in front 1 minute later at 25-20 compliments of Worthy’s driving layup and fourth 3-pointer.
Curry’s first 3-pointer pulled Easton within 25-23 before Bryant Waters (eight points) scored on a put-back to give Parkside a 27-23 lead at the break.
The pattern of Parkside increasing its lead and Easton whittling it back down continued in the third period. The Warriors shaved their deficit to one point four times in the third, the last coming on Shaun Moody’s layup with 34 seconds remaining in the quarter, leaving Easton trailing 36-35 heading into the fourth.
“Little lull at the end of that third quarter,” Byer said when Parkside’s 34-28 lead was cut to one on LJ Murray’s jumper with 1:33 to go in the period. “But our defense has been our staple all year. We play good defense, we hit the boards. We play extremely hard.”
The Rams continued clinging to their slight lead in the fourth period before Curry hit a 3-pointer with 5:42 remaining to tie the game at 40-40.
But Easton couldn’t maintain any type of momentum. Parkside scored the next nine points, the last two via a tough fadeway jumper from the baseline by Roberts with 3:07 left in the game. The Warriors went 3:39 without a field goal before Moody’s layup with 2:03 to go ended the drought and got Easton within 51-44.
The Warriors continued battling. O’Connor converted a steal into a one-handed dunk that brought the home crowd to its feet and sliced Parkside’s lead to 51-46. After Worthy hit a free throw, O’Connor hits two foul shots and Curry another, getting Easton within 52-49 with 29 seconds remaining.
But Easton, despite putting the Rams on the line in the final half minute, could not get any closer, Worthy sinking one last free throw with 24 seconds left for the final.
“They’ve played extremely tough all year long,” Byer said. “I wasn’t surprised by our effort tonight. Team effort all the way around. They believed they could win.”
Hynson thought Easton could also win, but felt Parkside showed a little more grit.
“Like I told them, ‘It’s going to be the little things,’” Hynson said. “The rebounding, the loose balls, getting on the floor and being scrappy. And they were scrappier than we were tonight.
“We fought back and we tied it,” Hynson said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump. We’d turn it over, or we’d shoot the ball and not get the offensive rebound. Just little things like that. That’s grit. We fought a little bit and then we just stopped. They were just more grittier than we were tonight. We just didn’t match them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.