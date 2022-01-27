EASTON — It wasn’t a clean sweep. But it was close.
Easton High’s swim teams celebrated senior day Tuesday by extending their unbeaten seasons at the Easton Family YMCA, as the girls defeated Saints Peter and Paul, 72-17, and the boys scored a 64-20 victory over the Sabres.
The Warriors won all but one event while raising their records to 5-0 for the season.
Sts. Peter & Paul’s Gennie Webb denied the Warriors a sweep in the girls’ competition, as she won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 28.96 seconds, nipping Easton’s Isabella Westerfield (2:28.99) in one of the tightest races of the season. Webb also placed second in the 100 back, clocking a 1:06.575.
Easton won everything else.
Molly Kroeger won the 200 freestyle in 2:02.67 and 100 butterfly (28.53), and joined Katheryne Kelsey, Kylie Weems and Isabel Finch on the first-place 200 medley relay (2:02.655). Kroeger, Finch, Weems and Isabella Westerfield capped the meet by winning the 400 free relay in 4:02.395.
A senior, Finch also notched a pair of individual victories, winning the 100 freestyle (57.34) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.01). Weems won the 500 freestyle (6:03.125) and placed second in the 100 fly (31.98), and Westerfield won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.645).
The Esterson twins celebrated senior day with a 1-2 finish in the 50 free, as Jill took first in 28.53, while Kate was runner-up in 31.98. Jill was second in the 100 back (1:24.265) and Kate was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.015).
Easton also won the 200 freestyle relay, as Aubrey Lavezzo, Kelsey, Westerfield, and Claire Morris won in 1:58.03.
Seniors David Gardner and Johnny Remaniak led Easton’s boys again, each registering a pair of first-place efforts and swimming legs on two winning relays.
Gardner was first in the 200 IM (2:09.065) and 100 freestyle (52.935), and Remaniak won the 200 freestyle (1:54.51) and 50 free (23.63). Gardner and Remaniak joined Bryce Slaughter and Aiden Lavezzo to win the 200 medley relay (1:52.17), and punctuated the meet with a victory in the 400 free relay (3:42.10), where they were paired with Brady Tipton and Reilly Gilligan.
Gilligan earned a pair of firsts, winning the 100 butterfly (1:01.515) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.345). Tipton took first in the 500 free (5:40.95) and Slaughter touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.575).
Lavezzo, Slaughter, Gilligan and Tipton won the 200 free relay in 1:46.36.
Senior Jamie Erskine added to the Warriors’ point total with runner-up finishes in the 200 free (2:08.325) and 100 fly (1:14.61).
The Sabres got runner-up finishes in individual competition from Will Rosswork in the 100 free (1:05.77), Chase Nessleroad in the 100 backstroke (1:39.655), and Vincent Dyer in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.36).
Girls’ Basketball
Queen Anne’s 64, North Dorchester 10
CENTREVILLE — Kendal Moxey scored 25 points to go with 10 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season on Thursday, as the Lions improved to 12-0 overall, 11-0 North Bayside.
Emily Gunther scored eight points for Queen Anne’s and Lucy Taylor had seven.
Boys’ Basketball
Queen Anne’s 55, North Dorchester 54
SHILOH — Vincent Gilberto scored 15 points and Nate Ford added 11 as the Lions escaped the Eagles to remain atop the North Bayside.
