SALISBURY — Corrections will be focused on this week in practice.
But as the sun beat down on Easton High’s weary football team Saturday afternoon at Wicomico County Stadium, Warrior head coach Pat McGlinchey focused on a frenzied comeback effort that fell just short.
“I’m just so proud of (the) Easton Warriors,” McGlinchey said after his team rallied for 21 fourth-quarter points then watched Jed Smith’s potential tying field goal sail just wide right with 13.2 seconds remaining in a 27-24 loss to Wicomico. “We were down. It could have been a running clock easy. They just battled. And that’s the team that I remember. We just need to be that gutsy for four quarters.”
The Tribe (3-0), which never trailed, delivered three potential knockout blows, the first coming with 12.8 seconds remaining in the first half, when quarterback Darius Foreman (16 carries, 125 yards) broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown run down the sideline and BJ Cook ran in the two-point conversion for a 20-3 halftime lead.
The second came 4:15 into the second half, when the Warriors (1-2) drove from their 21 to the Wicomico 18, where quarterback Kevin O’Connor was intercepted in the end zone by Malique Leatherbury.
Wicomico seemed to deflate Easton even further when Leatherbury caught a short pass from Foreman, spun out of a tackle and darted into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown with 3:43 left in the third quarter. Anthony Hambleton’s extra point made it 27-3 Tribe.
The Tribe carried their 24-point cushion into the fourth quarter, and looked to still be in control as Easton’s Graham Haddaway scored on a 15-yard run with 10:26 remaining, drawing Easton within 27-9. O’Connor’s two-point passing attempt fell incomplete.
Wicomico, which totaled 227 yards rushing, stuck with its ground game and began eating clock on its next possession, driving from its 38 to Easton’s 37. But on third-and-six, Tribe running back BJ Cook (19 carries, 96 yards) fumbled and Easton linebacker Toby Mackle recovered.
Two plays later, O’Connor, who completed 19 of 41 for a season-high 291 yards, found Jordan Nixon on a crossing pattern for a 67-yard touchdown play. Smith’s point-after boot narrowed Easton’s deficit to 27-16 with 7:26 left.
“I told them at halftime, ‘These guys aren’t going to quit,’” Wicomico head coach Isaiah Taylor said of Easton. “‘ They’re going to keep battling.’”
Wicomico appeared to deliver one final knockout blow, when Foreman and Michael McKinley connected for a 53-yard touchdown pass on the Tribe’s ensuing drive. But the score was negated by a holding penalty. Wi-Hi punted two plays later.
The Warriors took possession at their 45 with 4:45 remaining. O’Connor hit Nixon (3 receptions, 85 yards) for a 14-yard gain, then found LJ Murray (8 receptions, 105 yards) for another 10 yards. Haddaway made a catch for seven yards, broke free for a 22-yard gain, then barreled into the end zone from two yards out with 3:24 left. O’Connor (14 carries, 58 yards) ran in the two-point conversion, trimming the Tribe lead to 27-24.
Easton’s defense continued to play tough. Joel Duah delivered a clean, but monstrous hit on Foreman that sent the Tribe quarterback’s helmet flying on a third-down run. With Foreman on the sideline, Wi-Hi attempted a fake a punt, but was called for a false start and punted the ball away.
The Warriors took over at their 25 with 1:59 left. O’Connor chipped away, hitting Murray for 13 yards, and John Carrieri for a 6-yard gain. The junior quarterback then threw a swing pass to Haddaway, who carried to the Tribe 16. After two straight incompletions and a 2-yard loss, Smith was rushed onto the field for a 35-yard field goal attempt. Smith’s kick had plenty of distance, but just drifted right.
“Just came up short,” McGlinchey said. “We have a great kicker and he just missed it. He’s good from all over. He just missed it. Overtime is not really what I wanted to do with them, because when they’re on the 10-yard line it’s really hard to stop them in 10 yards.”
Wi-Hi took a 6-0 lead with just under a minute remaining in the first quarter, when Cook scored on a 5-yard run. Hambleton’s point-after attempt missed the mark.
Foreman scored on a 3-yard run with 7:32 left in the first half, bumping the Tribe’s lead to 12-0. Easton stopped Cook on the two-point running attempt.
The Warriors got on the board with 2:57 left in the half on Smith’s 30-yard field goal.
But Foreman peeled off his 45-yard scoring run just before the half for a 20-3 halftime lead.
“I’m proud of the guys for hanging on at the end, although there’s a lot of mistakes we’ve got to fix,” Taylor said. “Being here over the (past) three years I’ve seen us make big plays and start to take our foot off the gas. So I think today was huge for our program because we kind of got over that curse for a lack of a better term of second half, we get a big lead and guys come back and we just kind of pack it in. So the guys hung on to the win.”
