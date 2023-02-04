CAMBRIDGE — Easton High’ girls’ swim team won just about every time it dove into a pool this season.
Saturday wasn’t much different.
Senior Molly Kroeger set a pair of meet records and freshmen Maddie Weems and Maddy Finch each won two individual titles, as the Warriors won nine of the 11 events yesterday to roll to their second straight Bayside Conference girls’ championship at the Dorchester Family YMCA.
“It was a very cohesive team this year,” Easton head coach Mary Gibson said after the Warriors totaled 419.50 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Stephen Decatur by 47.5 points. “They all worked hard. They are all right now beaten up. We’ve given them really, really hard workouts so they haven’t even started to get tapered yet. So we’re really pleased how we finished.”
If the Warriors were aching they certainly didn’t show it, sweeping all three relays in the girls’ competition, and winning all but two of the eight individual events.
Leading the way was Kroeger, the defending Class 3A/2A/1A state champion in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. Easton’s senior star broke her Bayside record in the 200 freestyle by almost 3 full seconds with a 1:58.22, finishing 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Mary-Jane Joiner from Kent County.
Kroeger came back five events later and routed the field in the 500 free, clocking a first-place time of 5:15.87 that shattered her previous meet record by 8 seconds, and was 26 seconds faster than second-place Rachel Rickabaugh of Kent Island.
Kroeger didn’t get much of a break as she anchored Easton’s winning 200 freestyle relay of Isabella Westerfield, Kylie Weems and Maddie Weems, who touched the wall in a meet-record 1:44.60 — breaking the previous mark by 4 seconds while finishing almost 6 seconds ahead of second-place Stephen Decatur.
Easton girls closed the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay, as Aubrey Lavezzo, Westerfield, Kroeger and Finch won in 3:57.14.
The Warriors’ opened the girls’ competition with a win in the 200 medley relay, as Maddie Weems, Finch, Kylie Weems and Aubrey Lavezzo won in 1:57.62 — 7 seconds ahead of second-place Stephen Decatur.
Easton proceeded to win the next three individual events. After Kroeger’s victory in the 200 free, Finch, another outstanding freshman, won the 200 individual medley in 2:17.10, 6 seconds ahead of runner-up Bianca Baker of Queen Anne’s. Maddie Weems then led a 1-2 Warrior finish in the 50 free sprint, touching the wall in 25.75, with Westerfield placing second in 26.33.
Kent County’s Joiner ended Easton’s run, when she pulled away over the final 25 meters to win the 100 butterfly in 1:07.22.
The Weems sisters promptly started another Easton string of victories, as Maddie won the 100 freestyle in 55.29, with Kylie taking second in 58.03. After Kroeger and the 200 free relay team set meet records, Kent County’s Isabelle Anderson outdueled Kent Island’s Camryn Sedora in the 100 backstroke, winning in 1:08.70. Sedora finished in 1:09.71.
Finch earned her second individual title, winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.77 — Kylie Weems was second in 1:15.33 — then anchored the Warriors’ winning 400 relay.
“The new kids have dropped times that we just didn’t even imagine,” Gibson said. “So we’re very happy. “The problem is we just don’t have enough boys. We got third, but you can’t (win) it with five boys.“
Easton, the three-time defending boys’ champion, won last year’s title with just six swimmers. Five would not be enough on this day, though junior Brady Tipton logged victories in the 200 freestyle (1:59.91) and the 500 (5:25.30) — finishing 33 seconds ahead of second-place Lynden Saunders from Kent County.
Daniel Karcheuski (200 IM, 100 fly) and Gavin Stearn (50 and 100 freestyle) each won two events, and were part of Stephen Decatur’s first-place finishes in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, as the Seahawks won their first boys’ Bayside title, edging Kent Island by four points.
“I’m just really impressed by the way they’ve all pulled together this season,” Kent Island head coach Corey Coulbourn said. “We have a lot of freshmen and new swimmers to the team and they have just contributed greatly. They’ve all improved tremendously since November. We also have some really great seniors.”
Leading that senior group was Bucs’ captain Caden Latchaw, who won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.34, finishing 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Rodney Harris (1:13.17) and Owen Turner (1:13.72) from Cambridge-South Dorchester, who finished second and third, respectively.
Kent Island closed its gap in the final event, as Johnathan Mangold, Reef Adams, Aaron Zeitlin and Giovannie Aguirre teamed to win the 400 free relay in 4:10.19. But it wasn’t enough to offset the Seahawks’ four individual titles and two relay wins.
Kent County’s Aaron Saunders gave the North Bayside a fourth individual champion when he won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.48.
