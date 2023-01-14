EASTON — Molly Kroeger, Madelyn Finch and Madelyn Weems each won two individual events Friday, as Easton High’s girls’ swim team remained undefeated with a 70-24 victory over Kent Island at the Easton Family YMCA.
Kroeger won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races, as the Warriors improved to 4-0 for the season. Finch won the 200 individual medley and 100 free, and Madelyn Weems took first place in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Kylie Weems won the 50 freestyle.
Easton’s boys suffered their first loss of the season, falling 51-42 to the Bucs, despite getting two victories apiece from Reilly Gilligan, Bryce Slaughter and Brady Tipton. Gilligan was first in the 200 IM and 100 back, Slaughter won the 200 and 100 freestyle, and Tipton was first to touch the wall in the 100 fly and 500 freestyle. The Warriors slipped to 3-1.
Girls’ Basketball
Kent Island 43 Queen Anne’s 31
CENTREVILLE — Lillian Dauses scored 17 points and Alivia Hanesworth had 12 as the Buccaneers improved to 11-0 overall, 8-0 North Bayside.
Queen Anne’s slipped to 7-3, 6-2.
Boys’ Basketball
SSPP 84, Jemicy 41
OWINGS MILLS — Garett Hemingway scored 14 points and Finn O’Neil netted 11 points and nine assists as the Sabres won their second straight.
Aaron Ewing finished with eight points and eight rebounds for Saints Peter and Paul (4-6).
Ice Hockey
SSPP 11 Archbishop Curley 1
ABINGDON — Peter Mood and Jackson Stepp each log hat tricks, and Tyler Watson scored twice as the Sabres (4-3-1) enjoyed their biggest scoring output of the season in a rout at Ice World.
