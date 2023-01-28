EASTON SWIM SENIORS

Easton High’s swim team celebrated its seniors during Thursday’s victories over Cambridge-SD. Pictured from left are assistant Tim Kroeger, Maddi Spies, Molly Kroeger, Kylie Weems, Aubrey Lavezzo, head coach Mary Gibson, Reilly Gilligan, and team manager Sofia Antonelli.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM TCPS

EASTON — Easton High’s girls’ swim team won all 10 events to complete its second consecutive undefeated regular season while celebrating senior day Thursday with a 78-8 victory over Cambridge-South Dorchester at the Talbot County Family YMCA.


