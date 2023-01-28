Easton High’s swim team celebrated its seniors during Thursday’s victories over Cambridge-SD. Pictured from left are assistant Tim Kroeger, Maddi Spies, Molly Kroeger, Kylie Weems, Aubrey Lavezzo, head coach Mary Gibson, Reilly Gilligan, and team manager Sofia Antonelli.
EASTON — Easton High’s girls’ swim team won all 10 events to complete its second consecutive undefeated regular season while celebrating senior day Thursday with a 78-8 victory over Cambridge-South Dorchester at the Talbot County Family YMCA.
Senior Molly Kroeger and Madelyn Weems each won two individual events and were part of two winning relays as the Warriors finished the regular season 6-0.
Kroeger won the 50-yard freestyle (25.65 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (55.63), joined Aubrey Lavezzo, Kylie Weems and Isabella Westerfield on the winning 200 free relay (1:48.95), and teamed with Westerfield and the Weems sisters to take first in the 400 free relay (3:54.70).
Madelyn Weems joined Kylie Weems, Lavezzo and Westerfield to win the meet-opening 200 medley relay in 2:01.97, then posted victories in the 200 individual medley (2:17.78) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.69).
Easton also got a pair of individual victories from Claire Morris, who won the 200 freestyle in 2:17.17 and the 100 backstroke in 1:13.89. Senior Kylie Weems won the 100 butterfly in 1:06.23, and Westerfield clocked a first-place 5:47.89 in the 500 freestyle.
Senior Maddi Spies was second in the 200 free.
Easton’s boys finished the season 5-1 with a 42-28 victory over the Vikings, as Reilly Gilligan and Brady Tipton were double-winners in individual competition and swam legs on two winning relays.
Gilligan was first in the 200 IM (2:24.67) and 100 back (1:07.10). Gilligan and Tipton teamed with Bryce Slaughter and Joseph Lavezzo to win the 200 medley relay (1:57.09) and the 200 free relay (1:42.03). Tipton logged first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:01.71) and 100 fly (1:02.33). Slaughter took first in the 500 freestyle with a 5:47.07.
Cambridge-SD denied the Warriors a clean sweep, as Rodney Harris won the 50 free (26.23) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.93), and Owen Turner was first to touch the wall in the 100 free (59.62).
The 400 freestyle relay was not contested.
Easton returns to action Saturday, Feb. 4, when it competes in the Bayside Conference championships at the Dorchester County YMCA.
Girls’ Basketball
Cambridge-SD 41 Salisbury 33
CAMBRIDGE — Le’Asia Todd had 16 points, 23 rebounds and blocked three shots Friday as Cambridge-South Dorchester defeated Salisbury School for its fourth win in five games.
Destiny Johnson finished with 11 points and nine assists as the Vikings (8-6) won their third straight. Donasty Cephas added nine points, five blocks and five steals.
