EASTON — Easton High’s swim teams open their seasons in impressive fashion Thursday, taking first place in every event en route to sweeping Kent Island at the Easton Family YMCA.
David Gardner, Josh Remaniak, Brady Tipton and Reilly Gilligan each won two individual events and swam legs on two winning relays to pace the Warriors to a 61-27 victory in the boys’ competition.
Gardner won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 53.19 seconds and took first in the 100 backstroke with a mark of 1:00.81. Remaniak clocked first-place times of 2:11.47 in the 200 individual medley and 1:04.44 in the 100 breaststroke. Gilligan was a winner in the 50 freestyle (24.63) and 100 free (55.63), and Tipton took first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.07) and 500 freestyle (5:48.76).
Gardner, Remaniak, Tipton and Gilligan opened the boys’ competition by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:47.77. Gardner and Remaniak teamed with Bryce Slaughter and Jamie Erskine to win the 400 free relay in 3:51.94. Gilligan and Tipton also joined forces with Erskine and Slaughter to take first in the 200 free relay in 1:40.65.
The Warriors’ girls’ team was equally dominant, taking first in every race, as Molly Kroeger, Kylie Weems and Isabel Finch each posted a pair of individual wins and were part of two winning relays to fuel a 59-34 victory.
Kroeger won the 200 freestyle (2:03.26) and 500 free (5:34.88). Weems rolled to victories in the 200 IM (2:25.72) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.72). And Finch took first in the 50 free (26.69) and 100 free (58.26).
Easton also got victories from Isabella Westerfield in the 100 fly (1:12.96) and Katheryne Kelsey in the 100 backstroke (1:11.19).
Kelsey, Weems, Finch and Kroeger put the Warriors in front to stay with their victory in the 200 medley, posting a mark of 2:00.22. Kelsey, Westerfield, Aubrey Lavezzo and Claire Morris took first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.62), and Weems, Finch, Westerfield and Kroeger closed the girls’ competition with a first-place time of 3:59.03 in the 400 free relay.
Boys’ Basketball
Q. Anne’s 79, SSPP 38
CENTREVILLE — Vince Gilberto scored 17 points and Colin Wolford had 12 points Friday, as Queen Anne’s County improved to 3-0 with a rout of Saints Peter and Paul.
Jai Roy and Joe Monaghan each scored 11 points for the Lions, and Amir Coles finished with 10.
