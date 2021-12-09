SHILOH — Shareef Curry and Toby Mackall each scored 15 points Thursday to help rally Easton High’s boys’ basketball team to a 57-48 victory over North Dorchester.

LJ Murray finished with 10 points for the Warriors, who improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 North Bayside.

Queen Anne’s 80, Kent County 57

WORTON — Wilson Smothers scored 22 points to pace the Lions, who improved to 2-0.

Jai Roy had 14 points and Colin Woolford 11 for Queen Anne’s County.

Colonel 73, St. Michaels 21

AMERICAN CORNER — Cameron Lake had a team-high 15 points to lead Colonel Richardson.

Aaron Elam had 14 points and Kervin Austinville 11 for the Colonels (2-0).

Todd Morris, Conner Windsor and Chris Davis each had six points for St. Michaels (0-2).

Girls’ Basketball

Easton 75, N. Dorchester 2

EASTON — Rachel Lapp had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Ashtyn Finney totaled 13 points as Easton rolled in Lesley Staehli’s debut as head coach.

Brooke Howard and SiSi Sama each netted 12 points for the Warriors, who got 10 points from Kate Adelman and eight points and eight rebounds from Ty Moody.

Queen Anne’s 77, Kent County 16

CENTREVILLE — Kendal Moxey had 34 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lions.

Baillie Pinder collected 10 points and seven boards for Queen Anne’s (2-0, 1-0) and Lucy Taylor contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

Cambridge-SD 33, Crisfield 29

CRISFIELD — JaMyah Pickett scored 13 points and snagged seven rebounds as the Vikings improved to 2-0.

