EASTON — It had taken Wicomico High a little over five chaotic minutes to erase a 15-point, fourth-quarter deficit and forge a 45-45 tie.
That’s when Ty Moody, the rock of Easton’s girls’ basketball team, stepped up.
Moody drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer then delivered a coast-to-coast layup in a 21-second window Monday night, lifting the Warriors to a 53-46 victory in a Class 2A East Region II semifinal.
Second-seeded Easton (18-3), which has now won nine straight, advances to Wednesday’s 2A East Region II at top-seeded Kent Island (22-0) at 5 p.m.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Easton head coach Lesley Staehli said of Moody, who scored a team-high 19 points. “She is the rock to this team. If they see that she’s down they get down. She just had an incredible gam. An incredible game.”
Kate Adelman’s bucket and Damiya Henry’s three-point play in the final minutes of the third quarter gave the Warriors a 43-28 lead heading into the fourth. But Lilly Dorsainvil (14 points) sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup from freshman Sa’Lah Foreman (19 points) to spark a 15-2 Wicomico run that was capped by a Foreman 3 with 2:56 left, knotting the game at 45-all.
“I kind of thought we were,” said Indians head coach Willie Downing when asked if he thought his team was going to pull out the win. “That’s how we are all season. This team is all heart. They don’t quit.”
Moody then got the ball on the left side and from behind the arc pulled the trigger on a 3-pointer that gave Easton a 48-45 lead with 2:09 remaining.
“I wasn’t going to take it,” Moody said of the 3-pointer. “Then coach told me I had to take it. Then I realized if we wanted to win I had to shoot it; somebody had to shoot it.”
Wi-Hi’s Carmen Cordell hit the second of two free-throw attempts to get the Indians within two with 1:04 left. But Moody got the ball, raced down the left side of the court, then cut through the lane for a lay-in and a 50-46 Easton lead with 52 seconds remaining.
Wicomico wouldn’t get any closer as Adelman hit a free throw before Siang Sama scored a layup for the 53-46 final.
Easton led the entire game until the Indians’ big fourth-quarter rally. Moody had six points to help the Warriors build a 14-7 first-quarter lead that grew to 31-19 at the break.
“They’re a good team,” Staehli said of Wi-Hi. “They were physical. They were fast. And we held our composure and we just wanted it a little bit more than they did. They came out at halftime and you could tell they wanted it. They did. They were on the ball. What we’ve been working on in practice we showed today.”
Kent Island 63 Parkside 44
STEVENSVILLE — Allison Corbin scored 20 points as the top-seeded Bucs raised their record to 22-0. Alivia Hanesworth finished with 16 points for Kent Island.
Class 1A East Region II Playoffs
Cambridge-SD 54 Washington 47
CAMBRIDGE — Sophomore Le’Asia Todd notched her 16th double-double of the season, scoring 15 points and grabbing 22 rebounds as the second-seeded Vikings advanced to Wednesday’s Region II final at top-seeded Snow Hill.
Donasty Cephas had 12 points for Cambridge-South Dorchester (13-9) and Destiny Johnson added 11.
