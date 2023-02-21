Easton High head swim coach Mary Gibson frets over tapering.
“I get nervous every year. I doubt my taper every year,” Gibson said of gradually reducing her team’s training load. “Taper is kind of an art and I’m always nervous. You know, ‘Have I tapered them correctly?’”
Gibson’s methods looked to be right on late Saturday afternoon as Easton’s girls won 9 of 11 events to win their second straight Class 3A-2A-1A East Region championship at the Arundel Swim Center in Annapolis.
Senior Molly Kroeger and freshmen Maddie Weems and Maddy Finch won two individual events apiece, and were each part of two winning relays as the Warriors amassed 386 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Stephen Decatur (311).
Caden Latchaw also won a pair of individual titles and watched the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jonathan Mangold, Reef Adams, Liam Hoffner and Giovanni Aguirre win the final event to help Kent Island’s boys win their first regional title since 2008. Two weeks after finishing second to Stephen Decatur by four points at the Bayside Conference championships, the Bucs totaled 327 points to defeat the second-place Seahawks by 15.
“At Baysides we had a couple of swimmers that were sick and unable to swim all their individual events,” said Kent Island first-year head coach Corey Coulbourn, whose team tied the Seahawks 77-77 during the regular season. “We also had a least one DQ that would have got us points. Those couple of events would have been a difference there. Saturday we were at full force. Everyone was healthy. And pretty much every boy swam a best time for the season. Just having our full force I think made a difference.”
Leading that force was Latchaw, who started his day by teaming with Mangold, Aguirre and Dylan McCormick for a second-place finish in the boys’ 200 medley relay in 1:50.71. The senior then won the 50 freestyle in 22.68 — edging Kent County sophomore Henry Martinez who swam a school-record 22.73 — then romped to a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.89), finishing almost 10 full seconds ahead of runner-up Jacob Gardner (1:10.16) of Queen Anne’s.
“He’s definitely one of our standouts this year,” Coulbourn said of Latchaw, who ended his day by anchoring the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:38.11) of Aguirre, McCormick and Hoffner. “It’s his passion. It’s just great to see all of his hard working paying off.”
The Bucs’ only other first came in the last event, where Mangold, Adams, Hoffner and Aguirre clocked a 4:01.55 to win the 400 free relay, with Queen Anne’s team of Quinlan Justice, Daniel Mora, Giles Stanton and Gardner taking second in 4:12.14.
“They have really just broken out this year,” Coulbourn said of the 400 free team. “Out of the four members of the relay team, two of them (Mangold and Adams) are new to the team this year.
“It’s just cool,” Coulbourn said of winning the school’s first boys’ regional title. “All I did was make the lineup. I guess I just put everyone in the right events.”
In addition to his runner-up effort in the 400 relay and 100 breaststroke, Queen Anne’s Gardner took second in the 500 freestyle (5:50.33) to help the Lions finish third in the boys’ competition with 198 points. Easton and Kent County tied for fourth with 190 points.
Leading the Trojans was junior Aaron Saunders, who won the 100 backstroke (1:02.14) — ahead of runner-up Bryce Slaughter (1:03.81) of Easton — and was second in the 200 individual medley with a 2:15.74.
Another junior, Easton’s Brady Tipton touched the wall in 5:15.04 to run away with the 500 free title, and was second in the 200 freestyle (1:53.43) to Decatur’s Gavin Stearn (1:49.56).
“To have just five boys and to finish in a tie for fourth was a great surprise for us,” Gibson said.
Not surprising was Easton’s girls rolling to a second straight championship.
The defending 3A-2A-1A state champion in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Kroeger lowered here times in both her individual events, winning the 200 (1:52.98) by 10 seconds and the 500 (5:04.41) by 29 seconds. Kroeger also teamed with Maddie Weems, Isabella Westerfield and Kylie Weems to win the 200 free relay in 1:41.21, and joined Claire Morris, Westerfield and Finch to take first in the 400 free (3:49.03).
There were also no surprises from Easton’s freshmen, Finch and Maddie Weems, though Weems gave her head coach a scare in the opening event.
“Maddie Weems smacked her heels on the first turn of the first event (200 medley relay) and limped the rest of the day, and still did pretty close to her best times,” Gibson said. “Her heels are black and blue but she’s a tough one.”
Weems teamed with her sister Kylie Weems, Finch and Aubrey Lavezzo to win the 200 medley relay in 1:54.10. She then won the 50 free (24.74) and 100 free (53.88) — with Kylie Weems finishing second (55.77) — before swimming her leg on the 200 free relay.
Finch won the 100 breaststroke in a school-record 1:06.73 and also won the 200 IM in 2:12.96.
“I can’t imagine what their times are going to be once they’re seniors,” Gibson said of Maddie Weems and Finch.
Still another freshman, Queen Anne’s Bianca Baker, won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.67, and was second to Maddie Weems in the 50 free (25.37).
“Building a game plan and letting her follow through with what she knows she needs to do,” Queen Anne’s head coach Molly Hollis said of Baker. “And she did exactly that for the backstroke. And that third lap is kind of her key place in the walls. She works walls like nobody I know.”
The only event not won by a North Bayside swimmer was the 100 butterfly, where Stephen Decatur’s Natalie Canham took first (1:03.73) ahead of Kent County freshman Mary Jane Joiner (1:05.68).
Second in the 200 freestyle, Kent Island senior Rachel Rickabaugh finished second in the 500 free in a school-record 5:33.27, breaking the previous mark of 5:34.44 set in 2001 by Alexandra Knox.
