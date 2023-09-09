EASTON — It was a defensive effort Matt Griffith would gladly accept on most Friday nights or Saturday afternoons.
And Easton High’s head football coach has been around long enough to know defense like this often equals victory.
That is of course unless the opposing defense is even stingier.
Nose guard Jamear Wiley led a defensive front that stifled Easton’s running game, and a ball-hawking secondary picked off two passes — and almost had more — Friday night, as Wicomico defeated the Warriors, 17-3, giving Matt McMurdo his first victory as Indians head coach.
“I thought our defense played really well,” said Griffith of a unit that held Wi-Hi to just 30 yards in offense on six first-half possessions. “They scored 10 (points) in the game against our defense. You give up 10 points you should be able to win some football games.”
The Indians (1-1) jolted Easton’s sideline and large crowd, when Takai Hugee fielded the opening kickoff inside his own 5-yard line, slipped out of a tackle, raced to the other side of the field, then chugged down the visiting sideline for a 96-yard touchdown run. Rowen Okerblom’s extra-point kick gave Wicomico a 7-0 lead.
But the Warriors (1-1) shut down the Indians the remainder of the half, yielding just three first downs, and stopping all four of the Indians’ third-down attempts. Wi-Hi’s six first-half possessions ended with four punts, an interception by Kyree Acree, and the halftime clock.
Easton got on the board on its second drive into Wicomico territory, when Jed Smith drilled a 31-yard field goal with under 7 minutes left in the second quarter.
The Warriors forced another Indians punt, and drove from their 37 to the Wi-Hi 22, where Smith’s 38-yard field goal attempt had the distance, but drifted wide left with 1:04 left in the first half.
Easton had a chance to trim its deficit, or take the lead, when Acree picked off Hugee at the Indians’ 37 with 27 seconds remaining. But two plays later, Wi-Hi’s Danny Garcia intercepted Warrior quarterback Mikey O’Connor.
“Every time we got a break something bad happened,” Griffith said. “Playing a good team like that with athletes you’ve got to do something.”
Easton got inside Wicomico territory three more times in the second half, but couldn’t produce points. O’Connor, who completed 17 of 35 passes for 134 yards, had a throw tipped and intercepted by Tavenon Outlaw near the end of the third quarter. The Warriors’ final two trips across the 50 ended with two fourth-down incompletions.
“Their DBs jumped some quick-gain stuff that we got to be better at,” Griffith said. “Again, our timing wasn’t there this week because of the lack of practices (which were canceled or shortened because of last week’s 90-plus degree heat) and reps with the kids. Not an excuse. We still got to play.”
Easton senior running back Brandan Jenkins was sprung for a 15-yard pickup, but otherwise was kept in check, finishing with 59 yards on 14 carries by Wiley and the Indians’ front.
“Their nose guard’s really good,” Griffith said of Wiley. “He’s a dude. He can play. I thought they were good up front.
“I thought we were good at times, but they shut our running game down,” added Griffith, whose team finished with 69 yards rushing on 29 carries and was 5 for 15 on third down. “We’ve got to get better up front.”
McMurdo, who said he’d lost sleep knowing another O’Connor was quarterbacking Easton — older brothers Ryan and Kevin piloted the Warriors the five previous seasons — praised his team’s run defense.
“Stopping the run really comes down to team defense,” McMurdo said. “It comes down to everybody making sure they do their job. Lot of times guys can be selfish and leave their gap to go make a play, and a running back like Jenkins will make them wrong. So we did a really good job in our box with our front seven, making sure everybody did their job and do their responsibility, and then made him move laterally.”
Wicomico, which lost 40-0 to Linganore in its season opener, extended its lead to 14-3 with 3:51 left in the third quarter, when Jordyn Hayman (16 carries, game-high 92 yards) found an inside crease and ran 18 yards for a touchdown. Okerblom added the PAT, then banged a 20-yard field goal off the right upright 1:43 into the fourth quarter for a 17-3 lead.
“I always take the words of my college defensive coordinator to heart after something like that,” McMurdo said of the Linganore loss. “When you go to watch the film, it’s never as bad as you think, and it’s never as good as you think. It’s usually somewhere in between.
“So 40-0, you think the film session is going to be miserable and terrible,” McMurdo continued. “But when we watched it, we really tried to emphasize the positives and how close we were to things being good, and how when we did things correctly it worked.”
Kent Island 31, City 30STEVENSVILLE — Shane Bogardus carried 20 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns, Gavan Henry completed 5 of 9 passes for 99 yards and a pair of scores, and place-kicker Spencer Chappell was 4 for 4 on point-after attempts as the Bucs edged Baltimore City College in its home opener Friday.
Tucker Claxton had a 35-yard touchdown reception for Kent Island (2-0), and Austin Holland had a 30-yard scoring reception and carried four times for 29 yards.
Giuseppe Mellinger led the Bucs’ defense, recording seven tackles, including a sack. Brandon Adler had six tackles, and Connor Byrne and Claxton each had an interception.
Field HockeyKent Island TournamentSTEVENSVILLE — Willow Yost had a goal and an assist, and Madison Jordan and Caroline Levi each scored Saturday, lifting Kent Island to a 3-2 victory over Patuxent in its first game of the Kent Island tournament Saturday.
Audrey Fleshman and Ellie Burnside each had an assist for the Buccaneers. Maggie Holson had two saves and allowed Patuxent no goals. Brynja Petursson had six saves and yielded two goals. Emma Wackowski had a defensive save.
Kent Island lost to Spalding, 4-0, in the second game, which was stopped at halftime due to poor weather. Holson had eight saves and gave up four goals. Wackowski made a save and Lina Donoway had four saves.
