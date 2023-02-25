EASTON — It has one of the Bayside Conference’s more dynamic backcourts in Shaun Moody and Marshall Bailey. And forwards Jordan Nixon and Toby Mackall have the potential to score in double digits on any given night.
And while Easton High’s boys’ basketball team has been among the hotter teams entering the postseason, what may have thrilled head coach Dionte Hynson more than anything Friday night was his team’s balance.
“It was the most balanced game we played all year,” Hynson said after watching four players finish in double-figure scoring during a 73-57 victory over North Caroline in a Class 2A East Region II quarterfinal.
Third-seeded Easton (15-6), which has won nine of 10, including its last six straight, advances to play at top-seeded Queen Anne’s (19-2) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a region semifinal.
“I feel good about the game coming up Tuesday,” Hynson said of the Warriors’ third matchup of the season with the two-time North Bayside-champion Lions, who won both regular-season meetings between the two schools.
There was a lot for Hynson to like on Friday, starting with Moody, who was up to his usual disruptive ways at the front of Easton’s defense, making steals and leading the Warriors’ transition game to the tune of 19 points.
“He’s a special talent,” North Caroline head coach B.J. Miller said of Moody. “He’s quick and he’s dangerous. We should have kept the ball away from him. He did what he’s supposed to do. He’s their heartbeat. We tried our best to keep it away, but he’s relentless.”
Easton was up 4-2 before before Nasai Bell (game-high 22 points) hit a 3-pointer and scored inside. Zymear Smith’s baseline jumper pushed North Caroline’s lead to 9-4.
But Moody quickly converted a turnover into a baseline drive, scored on a layup, then watched Bailey (team-high 20 points), his freshman running mate, can back-to-back 3-pointers that staked Easton to a 14-9 lead it never surrendered.
“I just read the offense; know the person that I’m guarding,” Moody said. “I know most of these guys in the Bayside, so I just read their eyes, read their body language, and I just anticipate the pass.”
Mackall (9 points) buried one of his three 3-pointers, but Bell answered with one of his three 3s, leaving North Caroline down 17-14 heading into the second quarter.
Moody turned two consecutive steals into layups for a 21-14 Easton lead 38 seconds into the second quarter. The Bulldogs didn’t let Easton get too far ahead though, as Smith scored on a drive to make it a 3-point deficit with 3:37 left in the second quarter.
Moody then found Riayan Haq (12 points) inside for a basket. Dontay Warner (9 points) again trimmed Caroline’s deficit to three, but Haq answered with back-to-back buckets inside before Nixon (13 points) buried a 3-pointer to give Easton a 34-24 halftime lead.
“Riayan coming off the bench and giving us 12 points was surprising,” Hynson said. ““He plays like that sometimes in practice. He played big off the bench tonight though; rebounding and scoring around the basket. We moved the ball and he finished his layups.”
The margin remained at 10 points before Easton started cushioning its lead in the final 5 minutes of the third quarter, as Nixon, Moody, Mackall, Haq and Bailey all scored, stretching the Warriors’ lead to 56-43 heading into the fourth.
After a Moody layup, North Caroline got a three-point play from Tyson Weber and a basket from freshman Myles Adams to get back within 10 points at 58-48. But a baseline drive from Bailey and another Moody layup pushed Easton’s lead back to 14 with 6:21 remaining.
“He gets better and better each game,” Hynson said of Bailey. “And Shaun makes everything go. He’s the engine that makes the car run; made big steals. Made layups. I mean he gives you everything he’s got.
“He’s what, 5-(foot)-7, 5-8, plays like he’s 7 foot,” Hynson continued of Moody. “He won’t back down from a challenge. He goes and gets it. Some of the time I’m like, ‘Did he get that rebound?’ He’s the smallest man on the court, and once he gets it they can’t stop him. He’s the fastest man on the court. And he finishes around the basket nice.”
Bell continued to keep the Bulldogs within striking distance, scoring on a drive and hitting a 3-pointer that pulled Caroline within 64-53 with a little over 5 minutes left.
“Nasai Bell, he did a good job of trying to pace us offensively,” Miller said. But rebounds. That’s what’s hurt us all year.”
The Warriors sealed the game though when Haq again scored inside, Moody made a pair of layups, and Nixon sank two free throws, giving Easton its biggest lead at 72-53 with 1:39 left.
