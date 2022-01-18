Sorry, an error occurred.
EASTON — Shareef Curry scored 19 points Tuesday night, as Easton High’s boys’ basketball team stayed in the North Bayside hunt with a 69-46 victory over North Dorchester.
The Warriors have just one division loss along with Queen Anne’s and Kent Island, which lost to North Caroline last night, 56-52.
Toby Mackall had 15 points for Easton and Kevin O’Connor had 10.
Queen Anne’s 77, Kent County 61
CENTREVILLE — KJ Smothers scored 24 points to pace the Lions.
Nate Ford had 13 points for Queen Anne’s County, and Amirr Coles and Jai Roy added 12 apiece.
Colonel 79, St. Michaels 37
ST. MICHAELS — Cam Lake scored a team-high 19 points as the Colonels improved to 5-6.
Ryder Andrews led the Saints with 14 points.
Girls’ Basketball
Queen Anne’s 71, Kent County 7
WORTON — Senior Kendal Moxey put together her ninth double-double of the season, finishing with 30 points and 18 rebounds as the Lions (9-0, 8-0) remained unbeaten.
Lucy Taylor also finished with a double-double for Queen Anne’s, scoring 15 points and yanking down 14 rebounds to go with four steals. Ella Pinder had 12 points and Baillie Pinder had eight.
Kent Island 51, North Caroline 26
STEVENSVILLE — Lilly Dauses had 16 points and the Buccaneers evened their record at 5-5.
Lauren Haber finished with 10 points for Kent Island (5-2 North Bayside) and Ava Ravanbakhsh had eight.
Cambridge-SD 41, Salisbury 27
CAMBRIDGE — LeAsia Todd had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Krystiana Gibbs totaled nine points and six boards to lead the Vikings.
Colonel 55, St. Michaels 28
ST. MICHAELS — Ty Singletary had 31 points and Sharese Thompson added 10 to lead Colonel Richardson.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
