EASTON — Easton High’s swim teams extended their unbeaten seasons Thursday afternoon by sweeping Queen Anne’s County at the Easton Family YMCA.
Molly Kroeger, Kylie Weems and Isabel Finch each won two individual events and a relay as Easton’s girls defeated the Lions, 57-36 to improve to 3-0.
Kroeger won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.69 seconds, the 500 freestyle (5:30.81), and teamed with Weems, Finch and Katheryne Kelsey on the Warriors’ first-place 200 medley relay, which clocked a 2:01 flat.
Weems was first in 100 butterfly (1:07.83) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.86), and Finch posted first-place performances in the 100 freestyle (57.74) and 100 backstroke (1:06.13). Also delivering first-place swims for Easton were Kelsey in the 200 individual medley (2:41.38), Isabella Westerfield in the 200 free (2:15.16), and the 200 free relay of Aubrey Lavezzo, Claire Morris, Westerfield and Kelsey (1:54.26).
Queen Anne’s (1-2) denied Easton a clean sweep as Delayne Hemingway, Abby Rendulic, Emily Holden and Megan Lee won the 400 free relay with a mark of 5:07.30. Lily Golden was runner-up in the 50 free (26.26) and 100 backstroke (1:09.07), Abby Barnette was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.78) and Madison Lebdecker was second in the 100 fly and 200 free.
David Gardner and Josh Remaniak each notched a pair of individual wins and swam legs on the Warriors’ winning 200 medley and 400 free relays to lead Easton (3-0) to a 49-37 victory over Queen Anne’s (2-1).
Remaniak won the 200 IM (2:13.03) and 100 freestyle (51.56), and Gardner posted first-place finishes in the 50 free (24.00) and 100 butterfly (58.01). Remaniak and Gardner joined Brady Tipton and Joseph Lavezzo for the 200 medley relay win (1:54.14), and teamed with Bryce Slaughter and Reilly Gilligan to take first in the 400 free relay (3:46.14).
Tipton won the 500 free (5:57.38), Gilligan took first in the 100 backstroke (1:08.50), and Slaughter won the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.38.
Queen Anne’s Nathan Olah won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.48 and took second in the 100 fly with a 58.28.
Boys’ Basketball
Colonel 52, N. Dorchester 51
SHILOH — Cam Lake scored 14 points and Devin Wise had 12 Saturday, as the Colonels ended their slide.
Javelin Hudson finished with 17 points to lead North Dorchester. Nasir Polk scored 13 and Kolby Ennals had 12.
Kent Island 63, Queen Anne’s 49
CENTREVILLE — Matt Burnside scored 27 points and Aaron Robinson finished with 22 Friday night as the Buccaneers handed the Lions their first loss of the season while taking over sole possession of first place in the North Bayside.
Jamie Smith added 15 points for Kent Island and Nate Kratovil dished five assists.
Joe Monaghan led Queen Anne’s with 17 points and Vince Gilberto scored 11.
Easton 42, Colonel 33
EASTON — Shaun Moody had 14 points and LJ Murray 10 as the Warriors played their first game of the New Year.
Girls’ Basketball
Easton 85, Colonel 45
EASTON — Ty Moody had 24 points, 13 assists and five rebounds as the Warriors improved to 5-1, 5-1.
Ashtyn Finney scored 24 points and pulled down six rebounds for Easton and Rachel Lapp totaled 17 points and eight boards. Kate Adelman added nine points and Brooke Howard scored six.
Sharese Thompson led the Colonels with 16 points and Eriana Wilinski scored 13.
