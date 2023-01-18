EASTON — Easton High’s boys’ swim team rebounded from its first loss of the season last week with a 54-15 victory over Saints Peter and Paul on Tuesday at the Talbot Family YMCA.
Brady Tipton, Bryce Slaughter and Reilly Gilligan each won two individual events and swam legs on a pair of winning relays as the Warriors improved to 4-1.
Tipton clocked first-place times in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.83) and the 100 free (55.60), teamed with Alexander Harding, Slaughter and George Lazariev to win the meet-opening 200 medley relay (2:10.20), and joined Aiden Lavezzo, Gilligan and Slaughter on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:55.75).
Slaughter won the 200 individual medley (2:21.26) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.26). Gilligan took first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.01) and 500 freestyle (6:31.50), and joined Lazariev, Harding and Lavezzo on the winning 200 free relay.
Sts. Peter and Paul’s Paul Dyer prevented Easton from sweeping every event, as he won the 50 freestyle (26.09) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21:04).
Easton’s girls’ pushed their record to 5-0 for the season with a 77-15 victory over the Sabres.
Madelyn Finch and Isabella Westerfield won two individual races apieces and were part of one winning relay.
Finch was first to touch the wall in the 200 freestyle (2:04.35) and 500 free (5:34.39), and took first in the 200 medley relay (1:57.83) with Madelyn Weems, Kylie Weems and Molly Kroeger. Westerfield won the 100 free (58.21) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.55), and teamed with Kylie Weems, Kroeger and Madelyn Weems to win the 200 free relay in 1:43.20.
Also picking up individual victories for the Warriors were Kroeger in the 200 IM (2:22); Aubrey Lavezzo in the 50 free (28.0), Kylie Weems in the 100 fly (1:06.42), and Madelyn Weems in the 100 back (1:08.60).
Kroeger, Claire Morris, Kylie Weems and Madelyn Weems closed the meet with a first-place time of 3:48.70 in the 400 free relay.
