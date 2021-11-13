BURTONSVILLE — There was plenty of consolation to be found.
It had reached the state semifinals after overcoming a preseason tragedy and a 1-4 start.
It had held the Class 2A’s top seed — which had scored 23 goals in three playoff games — to its lowest scoring output of the postseason. And it drew praise from the opposing coach.
Easton High’s field hockey team wanted more Thursday night, but couldn’t find the back of the cage to complement a strong defensive effort as No. 1 seed Glenelg shut out the Warriors 3-0 in a Class 2A state semifinal on the turf at Paint Branch High School.
“Sometimes teams are just better than you,” Easton head coach Alli Szymanski said.
And while she made no excuses, Szymanski thought her team — which played just two games on turf the entire season — was at a disadvantage, partly because of how much faster the game is played on turf.
“That’s going to be my biggest takeaway from this, and I hope it is the community’s biggest takeaway from this, is that we cannot compete with other teams in Maryland with the facilities that we have,” Szymanski said. “We play on a grass field that’s not even in our stadium. These girls went from a (1-4 start) with an extremely tragic incident that happened to them, played on their grass (field) and made it to the state semifinals. And they held their own out there. Our defense played phenomenal.”
Glenelg (15-1) had posted victories of 10-0, 8-0 and 5-0 en route to the state semis, and its speed was evident from the beginning against the Warriors (9-6), who had won eight of their last nine games heading into Thursday’s clash. And while Gladiators’ head coach Nikki Trunzo acknowledged her team’s speed was an asset, she noted Easton disrupted a key piece in Glenelg’s attack.
“Yes, we are fast but I would prefer us to move the ball with our passing as well and capitalize with our speed,” Trunzo said. “Easton did a really great job at doubling the ball. They did so well at doubling the ball and it was shutting down our passing because we were clumping. And what we needed to do was spread the field and move the ball. But they did a great job at shutting that down.”
Playing a big part in limiting the Gladiators was Easton junior midfielder Maddi Spies, who short-circuited a number of Glenelg attacks.
“Their one center defender, 12, was so good,” Trunzo said of Spies. “I had the opportunity to talk to her after the game. Oh my gosh. Cool girl and definitely will play, I believe, at the collegiate level. She played so well.”
As did Warrior junior goalie Aubrey Lavezzo, who was outstanding while making a season-high 17 saves.
“In warmups I said to my Dad, ‘Dad, their goalie’s good,’” Trunzo said. “Their goalie did a wonderful job.”
Lavezzo kicked away shots, stuffed close-range chances with her pads, and knocked away one drive with her stick.
“Aubrey had the game of her life,” Szymanski said.
But Lavezzo and company could not keep the Gladiators out of the cage. Glenelg earned four penalty corners in the first 10 minutes, 36 seconds, and took a 1-0 lead with 3:34 left in the first quarter, when sophomore A.J. Eyre — the Gladiators’ top scorer with 21 goals — scored.
Easton created its first penalty corner early in the second quarter, but couldn’t get a shot on goal. Glenelg picked up three more corner chances — it had seven in the first half — put could not get anything more past Lavezzo.
The Gladiators added three more corners to their total in the first seven minutes of the third quarter, but Lavezzo continued making stops. Easton’s junior goalie made still another stop, foiling Eyre with a little over 3 minutes left in the third quarter, but couldn’t prevent Amelia Brogan from depositing the rebound into the cage for a 2-0 lead.
A little less than 2 minutes later, Kamryn Henson directed a drive toward the goal that deflected off the stick of teammate Skyler Rill’s stick for a three-goal Gladiators’ cushion.
Glenelg, which finished with a 16-2 advantage in corners, continued peppering the Easton cage through the fourth quarter but couldn’t add to its lead. The Warriors earned a second corner with 8:44 remaining, but Spies shot on goal went wide right. The Gladiators had three more corners in the final 7-plus minutes, but again could not beat Lavezzo.
“This team is resilient,” Szymanski said. “We couldn’t find the back of the cage today but this game doesn’t take away the things that they earned this year. It doesn’t take away the great things they did. All in all, this team gave absolutely everything they had tonight and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Note: Glenelg won the 2A state title Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Hereford at Washington College in Chestertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.