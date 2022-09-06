US Open Tennis

Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd Friday after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic during the third round of the U.S. Open.

 AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams, you might have heard, played what’s expected to be her last match at the U.S. Open. Rafael Nadal lost in the fourth round. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (more on them later) weren’t even in the tournament.

