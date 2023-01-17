AMERICAN CORNER — Koby Ennals scored 17 points Tuesday night as Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s boys’ basketball team defeated Colonel Richardson, 72-29, for its sixth victory in seven games.
Ta’Shon Fletcher had 13 points for the Vikings, who improved to 8-2 overall, 6-2 North Bayside. The Colonels slipped to 3-9, 2-7.
Easton 61, Kent Island 52
STEVENSVILLE — Senior Kevin O’Connor scored 12 points in his first game back from injury to help the Warriors upended the Buccaneers.
Freshman Marshall Bailey led Easton with 13 points, Shaun Moody scored 12, and Jordan Nixon added 11.
Queen Anne’s 82, North Caroline 60
CENTREVILLE — Vince Gilberto had 21 points and Collin Woolford 17 points to lead the North Bayside-leading Lions.
Nate Ford finished with 14 points for Queen Anne’s County (11-1, 9-0) and KJ Smothers had 13.
SSPP 58, Beth Tfiloh 47
OWINGS MILLS — Garett Hemingway scored a team-high 25 points and Brayden Smith added seven to lead the Sabres.
N. Dorchester 63, St. Michaels 36
ST. MICHAELS — Nasir Polk’s 23 points help pace the Eagels, who got 13 points from Devin Rottman.
Nakhi Miller led St. Michaels with 18 points.
Girls’ Basketball
Cambridge-SD 47, Colonel 38
CAMBRIDGE — Le’Asia Todd had 18 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots as the Vikings evened their record at 5-5, 4-4.
Tejanae Ballin finished with 12 points for Cambridge-SD.
Queen Anne’s 44, North Caroline 39
RIDGELY — Kendall Nagle had 12 points and Lucy Taylor logged a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lions (8-3, 7-2).
Baillie Pinder added seven points and 10 boards for Queen Anne’s.
N. Dorchester 30, St. Michaels 26
ST. MICHAELS — Areynia Taylor scored 18 points and the Eagles improved to 3-8, 2-7.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
