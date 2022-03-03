CAMBRIDGE — Dario Belizaire had a lot of reasons for wanting to win.
There were the four teammates sitting out because they left the bench during a scuffle toward the end of Monday’s Class 1A East Section II semifinal victory over North Dorchester.
But Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s senior basketball star’s vision extended much further than that.
“This is for all the seniors last year that didn’t have a season,” Belizaire said in reference to the 2020-21 season being canceled by COVID-19. “This is for all them. It’s for the team. It’s for the city.”
Belizaire helped give his teammates another chance to play, and the city another chance to cheer Wednesday with a dynamic 28-point performance that paced top-seeded Cambridge-SD to a 71-63 victory over No. 3 seed Pocomoke in the Class 1A East Section II title game.
The No. 4 seed in the state playoffs, the Vikings (15-7), who have won five of their last six games, will host No. 5 Francis Scott Key (15-5) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in a 1A state quarterfinal.
“They were doing it for them,” Cambridge-SD head coach Marty Bailey said of his team wanting to win for their four penalized teammates. “They wanted to play another game because we had two seniors that didn’t play tonight. They want to get back out on the floor, and now they gave them a chance on Friday.”
They got that chance largely because the Vikings, who only had only two subs, got big minutes and efforts from Dario and Darren Belizaire, Anthony Hughes, Jahzeer Smith, Declan Clayton and A’Sah Humphreys. They got it because Cambridge-SD consistently beat the Warriors (12-11) down floor for transition baskets. And they got it because the Vikings had an answer every time Pocomoke cut into the lead.
“We’ve got athletes so we try to use this big floor to our advantage, so that hopefully in the fourth we still have a little bit of energy and the other team doesn’t,” Bailey said.
Pocomoke seemed to have plenty of energy down the stretch, led by guards KeAndre Nixon (23 points) and Keshawn Robinson (19 points). But the Warriors never could catch the Vikings, who had Dario Belizaire score eight points in a 10-2 game-opening run.
“He stepped up,” Bailey said of Dario Belizaire. “He definitely stepped up. He’s had times this year where he played well, then he didn’t play well. He wasn’t ready to go home. He definitely wasn’t ready to go home on his home floor.”
Pocomoke got within 12-9 with a little over 3 minutes in the quarter, before Cambridge-SD went on a 10-2 run to close the first period for a 22-11 lead.
Nixon accounted for seven points in a 9-2 spurt early in the second quarter that pulled the Warriors within 24-20 and had Bailey calling for time.
Cambridge-SD began attacking the basket, drawing fouls, and converted 8 of 10 free throws during yet another 10-2 surge that staked the Vikings to a 34-22 lead with 2:26 remaining in the half.
Cambridge-SD took a 38-29 lead into the locker room, and had its lead trimmed to 38-31 with 1:27 gone in the third quarter.
But every time Pocomoke shaved its deficit under 10 points, Cambridge-SD quickly restored its lead to double digits. A three-point play from Robinson got the Warriors within 42-34 with 3:47 to go in the third. A Dario Belizaire layup and two fastbreak layups from Hughes (13 points) bumped the Vikings lead to 48-34 and had Pocomoke head coach Derrick Fooks calling for a timeout.
Nixon scored on a follow and JayQuay Copes made a layup, bringing Pocomoke within 48-38 with under 2 minutes left in the third quarter. But Dario Belizaire hit a 3-pointer, Clayton scored on a put-back and Smith buried a trey to put the Vikings ahead 56-38 with one quarter left.
“I thought I was going to have to use more timeouts than I did honestly,” Bailey said in trying to give his players a breather. “But they found a way to fight through it. We’ve had tight games all year. That’s probably why. They had some moments where I could tell they were tired, but I didn’t have to call as many as I thought.”
Pocomoke continued to close and Cambridge-SD continued to respond in the fourth.
The Warriors scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to get within 56-45. A little over 2 minutes later, Dario and Darren drove in for baskets that pushed Cambridge-SD’s lead to 60-47.
The two teams continued trading mini-runs the rest of the way. Pocomoke drew within 64-56 with 3 minutes left. But Dario Belizaire’s free throw, another Clayton follow, a bucket from Darren Belizare, and a Hughes layup widened the Vikings lead to 71-58 with 1:13 left.
“We just stayed calm,” Dario Belizaire said of responded to Pocomoke’s runs. “We didn’t feed into the little runs they had; just played our game. And then you see the score and that’s what happened.
“Our team worked very hard,” added Dario, who played the entire game. “We didn’t have our full squad so we had to play extra hard, keep going. Thinking about your teammates, keep going. Give them another shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.