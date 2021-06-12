AMERICAN CORNER — One bad inning.
That’s all it took to end Colonel Richardson High’s baseball season Saturday.
Second-seeded Patterson Mill used three consecutive bunts as part of a five-run second inning, and Christian Shertzer scattered eight hits as the Huskies defeated the top-seeded Colonels, 5-1, to win the Class 1A East Region I title.
“Kudos to them,” Colonel head coach Ryan Blanchfield said of Patterson Mill. “They executed the bunt and we couldn’t defend it. We prepared for it. We just didn’t execute at the time. Hat’s off to them for executing.”
Aiden Laurentius drilled a double off Colonel junior right-hander Owen Nagel (4-1) to start the Huskies’ second inning. Caleb Heymann singled past Colonel’s lunging third baseman Will Turner, moving Laurentius to third. Ethan Shertzer then pushed a bunt toward the mound. Nagel fielded the bunt cleanly, but his throw home wasn’t in time for catcher Zach Stanley to tag out Laurentius, who gave Patterson Mill (16-4) a 1-0 lead. Jonah Lever’s sacrifice bunt advanced Heymann and Ethan Shertzer. Michael Helmet laid down another sacrifice bunt, to plate Heymann for a 2-0 lead.
Jonah Vujanic beat out an infield single, scoring Ethan Shertzer for a 3-0 lead. Christian Shertzer followed with a towering fly ball and that landed between Colonel center fielder Jordan Acree and shortstop Josh Cohee, allowing Vujanic to cross with the Huskies’ fourth run.
Evan Celuch then hammered a line drive that center fielder Acree lost in the sun. The ball glanced off Acree’s glove before hitting him in the left side of the head, sending him to the ground. Christian Shertzer scored on the play before a small crowd that included Blanchfield, teammates, and a trainer, hurried to check on Acree, who remained in the game.
Nagel ended the inning by striking out Michael Segriti.
“It’s kind of our MO,” Patterson Mill head coach Matt Roseland said. “We’re going to throw strikes, we’re going to make the routine play, and then try and put pressure on the defense any way we can. We can score in multiple ways, and in the second inning we were able to put it together a little bit.”
Nagel yielded just one hit the rest of the game, a two-out single to Vujanic in the sixth that Acree scooped and fired home to Stanley, who tagged pinch-runner Travis Loewe for the third out. Nagel allowed seven hits — six in the second inning — struck out five, walked one and hit a batter over 6 1/3 innings. He reached his pitch limit in the seventh and was relieved by Zach Robbins, who struck out two.
“Owen settled in and he’s a gamer,” Blanchfield said. “He wants the ball. He’s telling me I’m not taking him out. He’s that much of a gamer and I love that. He threw the ball well. (Zach) Robbins came in and did what we needed him to. I look for those two to make really big strides next year ‘cause they’re only juniors so they’ll both be back.”
A senior right-hander headed to Frostburg University, Christian Shertzer (9-0) surrendered only one hit over the first three innings, that coming in the first when Turner lined a clean, two-out single to left field. The Huskies starter retired the next nine men he faced before Hunter Wolfe and Austin Walls hit back-to-back, two-out singles in the fourth. Shertzer got Matt Willoughby to bounce out to short to end the threat.
Colonel (8-2), the defending 1A state champion, ended Shertzer’s shutout bid in the fifth. Brock Johnson singled on the first pitch of the inning. Crystian Brewer reached on an error. Acree beat out a bunt single to load the bases. Stanley blooped a single into left that plated Johnson to make it 5-1.
Cohee then fouled out to first baseman Celuch, who, seeing that Brewer had made a move toward home, threw to catcher Heymann. Brewer was tagged out in the ensuing rundown and Shertzer struck out Turner to end the rally.
“That was miscommunication on my part,” Blanchfield said of the Brewer rundown. “It seemed like we were one hit away, one hit away from getting full momentum going and we just couldn’t get it. That’s the way the game goes sometimes.”
Colonel got two on in the sixth, as Walls worked a one-out walk and reached third when Willoughby line a comebacker off the glove of pitcher Shertzer. But the Huskies ace recovered, getting Johnson and Brewer to bounce into consecutive groundouts.
“He’s the guy we’ve rode all year,” Rosedale said of Christian Shertzer.
Shertzer was 18 pitches away from reaching his pitching limit in the seventh, but put the finishing touches on a complete game by striking out Acree, yielding a single to Stanley before striking out Cohee and getting Turner to fly out to right.
“Credit to their pitcher,” Blanchfield said. “Their pitcher threw a great game. We just came up short. One bad inning.”
St. Michaels 4, Snow Hill 0
SNOW HILL — Junior right-hander Josh Sherwood pitched six innings of scoreless, one-hit ball, striking out seven and walking six, as the Saints blanked the top-seeded Eagles to win the 1A East Region II championship.
Sophomore Ethan Rash pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save, striking out one and walking one.
Chandler Dyott (2 for 2) scored twice, was hit by a pitch twice, and stole a base for St. Michaels. Sherwood doubled, scored a run, was hit by a pitch, and stole two bases, and Matt Gostomski was 2 for 3.
Stephen Decatur 2, Easton 1
BERLIN — Evan Truitt threw a one-hitter, striking out 10, and escaping a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning as the Seahawks edged Easton for the Class 3A South Region II championship.
Colin Baynard had the lone hit for the Warriors. Max Vener pitched a complete game.
SOFTBALL
1A East Playoffs
Cambridge-SD 5
North Dorchester 2
CAMBRIDGE — Senior Maddie Pleasants struck out 17 to surpass the 600 career-strikeout mark, and Kady Willey and Gretchen Richardson each doubled as the top-seeded Vikings (10-1) captured the 1A East Region II title.
Willey went 2 for 3 with an RBI and M’Kya Molock was 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Chloe Warrell and Bailie Dickerson each had hits for the Vikings.
Patterson Mill 2
Colonel Richardson 1
BEL AIR — The top-seeded Huskies improved to 20-0, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to clip the Colonels in the 1A East Region I title game.
The game was scoreless through seven innings before Olivia Christopher knocked in a run to give the Colonels (4-6) a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth. Christopher, Cheyenne Cayer, Jazmine Meredith and Ally Taylor each had one hit for the Colonels, and Madison Covey had two hits.
Marissa Hyland took the loss, allowing five hits over 7 1/3 innings. She allowed one earned run and walked five.
2A East Playoffs
Queen Anne’s 9, Parkside 1
CENTREVILLE — Cameron Whiteford pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking just one Saturday, as the top-seeded Lions won the 2A East Region II championship.
Whiteford also went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI as Queen Anne’s remained unbeaten. Freshman Autum Huber had two hits and Bre Athey, Ryleigh Jordan, Emily Gunther, Mackenzie Stubbs and Bella Fields each had hits.
