Tennis Federer Retires Photo Gallery

Roger Federer kissed the championship trophy at Wimbledon eight times during his remarkable career.

 AP PHOTO

Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men’s tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

