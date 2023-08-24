CAMBRIDGE — Toby Peer is feeling good.
“I feel better this year than the last two,” said Peer, who begins his third year as Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s head football coach. “Feel good about the players. Feel good about the coaching staff. Feel good about everything.”
Peer especially feels good about his son, Toby Peer II, who returns to the Vikings coaching staff after a year as an assistant at Southern Utah University.
There are other reasons for feeling good this preseason, which include better numbers than a year ago.
A small roster may have been a contributing factor in Cambridge-SD going 1-4 down the stretch last season, which ended with a 7-6 loss to Elkton in the first round of the Class 2A-1A East playoffs. But Wednesday afternoon’s practice gave off a positive vibe and showed a lot of athleticism and speed at the skill positions.
“Last year we had a smaller team; lot of kids played both ways,” Peer said. “We’ve got some experience back. And we will practice everybody both ways. But we do have more depth this year than we did last year. That’s a positive sign.”
Experience is found in the backfield, where seniors Jaden Ferguson and Kayion Marine return, along with junior Willie Jackson. Peer plans to rotate sophomores Sterling Perkins and Jayden Hollowell in with that trio.
Two-year starting quarterback Talon Middleton graduated, but Peer likes what he has seen from senior Blake Labelle.
“Experience. Leadership. Strong arm. Competitiveness,” said Peer, reeling off the qualities of Labelle, who was at Cambridge-SD as a sophomore, transferred to Easton last year, and is now back with the Vikings.
Juniors Darren Belizaire and Anthony Hughes will also see time behind center, and like Labelle, have a number of speedy targets to choose from in the passing game. Belizaire is part of a receiving cast that includes junior Antonio Blueford, seniors Tay’Mar Alexander and Aaron Evans III, and sophomore Majestic Jones.
“Fast and athletic,” Peer said of his receiving team.
Omarion Travers, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior, centers the offensive line. He will be flanked by a rotation of guards that include seniors Diontay Cornish and Jackson Stanley, and juniors Gary Spicer and Jayvine Blake. Peer notes that group can also play tackle, where the Vikings will also use a rotation of seniors Willie Perez and Zaylyn Jones, juniors KaMarii Stanley, Jairyn Lewis, Christen Dockins and Donnell Cephas, and sophomore Russell Johnson. Junior Tabrion Watts is at tight end.
KaMarii Stanley will also place-kick, while Labelle handles the punting duties.
Like his offense, Peer will rotate a number of players on the defensive line, with Spicer, Cornish and Jackson Stanley seeing time at nose tackle. Lewis, Stanley, Blake, Watts and Zaylyn Jones will shuttle in and out at tackle.
An all-Bayside Conference pick a year ago, Ferguson heads an outside linebacking group that includes Hughes, Blueford and Marine. Dockins, Perez, Perkins and Hollowell are all expected to see plenty of time as inside linebackers.
The secondary could be a strong point, with Evans and Alexander at the corners, and Belizaire and Jackson roaming at safety.
“We get a little better every day,” Peer said. “Working hard, getting better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.