ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run single in the 11th inning, rookie catcher Adley Rutschman produced a pair of key swings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Saturday.
Rutschman had his first pinch-hit homer and added a 10th-inning sacrifice fly for the Orioles, whose 10-game winning streak ended Friday night in a 5-4 loss to the Rays.
Baltimore had lost its previous 10 games at Tropicana Field.
Automatic runner Rougned Odor was thrown out after getting caught between second and third with no outs in the 11th when Jorge Mateo squared around to bunt but didn’t. But Mateo then tripled off Luke Bard (1-1), Cedric Mullins walked and stole second, and Mountcastle flared a single to right field.
Jorge López (4-5) gave up one run over two innings. Joey Krehbiel replaced Cionel Pérez with two on and two outs in the 11th and retired Luke Raley on a flyball to get his first save.
Rutschman hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th but the Rays tied it when Ji-Man Choi had an RBI single.
The Rays went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position through nine innings, and had Randy Arozarena thrown out trying to take third on a double-steal attempt with two on and one out in the 8th.
Rutschman got Baltimore even at 3 on his drive off Jason Adam leading off the eighth.
Tampa Bay slugger Brandon Lowe returned after being out since May 16 due to a lower-back injury and went 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.
Lowe reached on a bunt single in the first and had a third-inning single, and scored both times on Dean Kremer wild pitches with Arozarena at the plate and two outs. Arozarena homered in the third to put the Rays up 3-1.
Arozarena finished with two hits in four at-bats with a walk, and has a career average of .376 (44 for 117) with 12 homers and 27 RBIs in 29 games against the Orioles.
Kremer gave up three runs and eight hits in four innings.
Anthony Santander had a double in the Orioles second and scored when center fielder Josh Lowe failed to catch Ramón Urías’ double as he appeared to be distracted by Arozarena running towards him from left field.
Baltimore got within 3-2 in the fifth on Tyler Nevin’s single off Ryan Yarbrough.
Yarbrough, recalled from Triple-A Durham, allowed two runs and five hits over five innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier (left hip) said that he may not return this season from a left hip injury and will see a specialist after the All-Star break. … RHP Shane Baz (right elbow sprain) was also moved to the 60-day IL. The starter has been on the IL since July 13.
UP NEXT
Orioles RHP Jordan Lyles (6-7) and Tampa Bay RHP Corey Kluber (5-5) are Sunday’s starters. Lyles has thrown 100 or more pitches in each of his last four starts.
Astros 5, A’s 0
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander struck out 10 in six sharp innings to post his MLB-leading 12th win and Houston blanked Oakland.
Martín Maldonado hit a second-inning grand slam off rookie Jared Koenig (1-3) for his third career grand slam on a shot to center field to give the AL West-leading Astros a four-run lead.
Verlander (12-3) allowed six hits without a walk and lowered his ERA to 1.89, which ranks third in the majors. Phil Maton, Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the shutout against the team with the AL’s worst record.
The 39-year-old Verlander, who leads all active players in strikeouts, now has 3,121 in his career, moving past Curt Schilling (3,116) and Bob Gibson (3,117) into 14th place on the all-time list.
Five of the six hits Verlander allowed were singles and the only time the Athletics got more than one hit in an inning came when Dermis Garcia and Nick Allen hit consecutive singles to start the fifth.
Koenig yielded six hits and five runs in a career-high seven innings for his third loss in five starts this season.
Mariners 3, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and Seattle stretched its winning streak to 13 games.
Carlos Santana homered as the Mariners (50-42) moved closer to the club-record 15-game winning streak set in their last playoff season in 2001. They have won 21 of their last 24 games overall to take eight series in a row, their most since winning 14 straight sets during that 116-win season 21 years ago.
Seattle would match the longest winning streak in the majors this year with a victory in the series finale Sunday, its final game before the All-Star break. Reigning World Series champion Atlanta won 14 games in a row last month.
Crawford chopped a one-out single down the line past first base off Brett Martin (0-5) , scoring automatic runner Sam Haggerty, who came on as a pinch-runner for Santana, who had an inning-ending groundout in the ninth.
Diego Castillo (7-1) faced only three batters in the ninth for the win. Matthew Festa struck out the side in the 10th for his first save.
Guardians 10, Tigers 0
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez tuned up for the Home Run Derby by homering in his first two at-bats and driving in five runs, powering Cleveland past Detroit.
Ramírez hit a three-run shot off Michael Pineda (2-5) in the first inning and connected for a two-run homer in the second for his 19th career multi-homer.
Josh Naylor also homered for Cleveland and Cal Quantrill (6-5) allowed just four hits in six scoreless innings to improve to 10-0 in 25 career starts at Progressive Field.
Cleveland added five runs in the second when Myles Straw and Rosario hit RBI doubles ahead of Ramírez’s second homer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.