EASTON — All Saints Peter and Paul High’s girls’ basketball team needed was a little consistency.
The Sabres continued to benefit from stringing games and practices together during the second half of the season Wednesday, as Morgan Quade and Hattie Messick combined for 27 points to fuel a 45-26 victory over Salisbury School in an Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference game.
“What’s definitely changed since the beginning of the season is practice and consistency,” head coach Katie Murphy said after the Sabres notched their fourth victory in five games, bumping their record to 8-5 overall, 5-3 ESIAC. “In the beginning of the season we didn’t have that. We were struggling to have everybody here.”
But with practically everyone on board and playing, the Sts. Peter & Paul has found its groove.
“They’ve been working hard in practice and consistency and showing up,” Murphy said. “And again, playing games consecutively. Like, when we won those games, we won, practiced, won, practiced; kept improving on the things that we needed to improve on.”
Among the facets the Sabres have improved on has been defense. That was evident Wednesday, as Salisbury School (5-8, 3-4) held a slight 7-5 lead after the first quarter.
Sts. Peter & Paul then hit the Dragons with full-court pressure and outscored their visitors 9-0 less than 5 minutes into the second quarter for a 14-7 lead it never relinquished.
“We’ve been working on our press, making sure we get our slides right, no fouling,” Murphy said. “It’s not really about going for the ball, it’s about stopping the play and getting the other team to make some mistakes. And we were able to do that today.”
With just 1 minute, 33 seconds elapsed in the second period, Evelyn Murphy converted a turnover into a layup, was fouled, and sank the free throw to give Sts. Peter & Paul an 8-7 lead. Messick scored on a fastbreak layup. Evelyn Murphy made a steal and scored another layup. Salisbury called time, but when play resumed, Messick (13 points, eight rebounds, five steals) scored on yet another fastbreak to cap the 9-0 mini-run.
“Hattie has just risen to the occasion in a lot of these games, and has really taken on a big leadership role when it comes to offense,” Coach Murphy said. “I mean she’s great at defense too. But when it comes to offense, when we can’t get the shots, then she works to create something.”
Kellyn Hanna’s bucket off an inbounds play ended the Sabres run with 2:27 left in the second quarter. But Quade (14 points, seven rebounds) hit a bank shot from the foul line, then watched Messick bank home a 3-pointer for a 19-14 halftime lead.
Grace Pettitt, who would connect on four 3-pointers for a game-high 16 points, made a free throw to pull the Dragons within 19-15 a little over a minute into the third quarter. But the Sabres answered with a 13-2 run that featured Quade draining a pair of 3-pointers from the right side for a 32-17 cushion heading into the fourth.
“Morgan’s the same way,” Katie Murphy said, comparing Quade and Messick’s impact on both ends of the floor. “She’ll work really hard. She’s good at her shots, but she’s also good at creating some offense. They’re two very good dependable and consistent players that can create some offense for us.”
The Sabres steadily expanded their lead in the fourth. Emily McDaniel splashed a 3-pointer for a 37-20 bulge with 6:31 remaining. Katie Bryan (six points, nine boards) gave the Sabres their biggest lead when scored on a put-back and then converted an entry feed inside the paint for a basket and a 43-23 lead.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Colonel 45, Arcadia 44
AMERICAN CORNER — Aaron Elam scored 14 points, and Cam Lake and Kervin Austinville added 12 and 10, respectively, as Colonel Richardson edged Arcadia, Va.
