EASTON — Finishing.
That was the one area Maddi Spies thought Easton High’s field hockey team fell short in during Tuesday’s loss to defending North Bayside champion Kent Island.
“We played so well,” Spies said. “Our passing game was amazing. Our teamwork was great. Our communication was great. Everything at that game was great other than the finishing part. All we needed to do was finish.”
The Warriors showed they could finish Thursday afternoon, as Spies set up Ella Chandler for what proved to be the winning goal, then knocked in an insurance goal as Easton downed James M. Bennett, 4-1, giving new head coach Kim Gibbons-Neff her first win of the season.
“It feels incredible,” Gibbons-Neff said. “The girls have worked so hard and we knew they had the skill set. They just had to finish and today they finished the game.”
The Warriors (1-2) seemed hesitant offensively though through the first quarter, which may have just been a case of being too keyed up for their home opener.
“The energy was up there,” Spies said. “I think it was just the anticipation and the excitement of the first (home) game. I think when we stepped on the field it was like ‘Whoa, we actually have to focus.’”
Despite three first-quarter penalty corners, Easton didn’t get a shot on goal through a scoreless first period.
Then with just 1:07 elapsed in the second period, Easton’s Olivia Orrell gained possession of the ball outside wall of Clippers and snapped into an open cage for a 1-0 lead.
Easton carried that lead into halftime then began padding it, starting with a pretty Spies to Ella Chandler scoring combination with 6:22 remaining in the third for a 2-0 lead.
“Ella was calling for me,” said Spies, who pushed the ball up the right side of the field before spotting her unmarked teammate in the middle of the field. “I crossed it up to her because I saw she was wide open. Ella dodged the goalie really nicely. That I think was the prettiest goal that I’ve seen yet this season.”
Chandler showed poise as she patiently waited for Reilly to commit, moved left, then parked a shot into the left corner.
“The key to those kind of goals is keeping your composure,” Chandler said. “We were coming down the field, Maddi crosses the ball, and what a great cross by Maddi. The goalie comes out, so I draw her left and pulled left around her and I sunk it into the left corner.”
Spies found the left corner again 3 minutes into the fourth quarter as she drilled a hard shot that Reilly just missed getting her right leg on.
“The first quarter I felt like we were kind of stuck in the middle of the field,” Gibbons-Neff said. “We were doing great passing, but we weren’t moving up the field. Once they started using our sidelines more we were able to get it up the field. And then they just kind of took over.”
Bis Johnson fattened Easton’s cushion to 4-0 when she deposited a goal from a crowd in front of the cage with 7:40 remaining.
“We changed the lineup a little bit and we really worked on one of our forwards moving up high, and moving more in the center,” Gibbons-Neff said. “And we also put a defensive middie in. I think that’s what really changed the game and made the girls feel more comfortable to get it up the field.”
Chloe Layton had Bennett’s best scoring chance late in the fourth quarter, when she pushed downfield and almost reached the circle before Easton’s Myka Motovidlak neatly took the ball off her stick. The Clippers got one of their few corners with under 2 minutes remaining, and pushed the ball to the left of goalie Aubrey Lavezzo, where the Warriors were called for a foot foul, setting up a penalty stroke. Layton fired a shot that beat Lavezzo to her right side for the 4-1 final.
St. Michaels 5 North Caroline 2
ST. MICHAELS — Karina Mazur scored a pair of goals and Claire Bieber added a goal and an assist as the Saints improved to 2-2, 1-1.
Riley Papineau and Katie Jenkins also scored goals for St. Michaels, and Abbie Kemp had an assist.
Morgan Knott had a goal and an assist for North Caroline (0-3, 0-1) and Maddie Ross scored a goal.
Queen Anne’s 4 Parkside 0
CENTREVILLE — Gabrielle Scully scored twice and Cassidy Alexander made two saves for the shutout as the Lions blanked the Rams.
Brenna McLean and Emily Keppler each scored a goal for Queen Anne’s (2-0) and Scully, Charlotte Dyer and Maddie Pavlick each had assists.
Boys’ Soccer
Queen Anne’s 4 North Caroline 0
RIDGELY — Ryan Lee scored a hat trick and Devin Canter added a goal as the Lions improved to 4-0 overall, 3-0 North Bayside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.