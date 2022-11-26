STEVENSVILLE — Bryon Sofinowski’s mind drifted back to late November, 2014.
“All I kept thinking about was the Dunbar game, losing in the last 2½ seconds,” Sofinowski said of the last time Kent Island High’s football team played in a Class 2A state semifinal. “And I was like, ‘Here we go again.’”
Eight years later, Kent Island’s head coach — after 10 potential first-half points had slipped away — watched his team fall behind to a Middletown squad that had not surrender a point in 3½ playoff games.
Then the Buccaneers’ smash-mouth running attack found its groove, and its defense yielded nothing else. Kasey Heath scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, and helped the defense hold the Knights to just one first down and five yards of offense in the fourth quarter Friday night en route to a 14-7 come-from-behind victory in a Class 2A state semifinal at Andy Schipul Stadium.
Second-seeded Kent Island (12-1), which has won 12 straight, will play for its first state championship in program history Friday, when it faces top-seeded Milford Mill (13-0) in the 2A state final at 4 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
“I can’t put into words how good it feels,” said Sofinowski, who stepped down as head coach shortly after the 2014 season but returned to his former position this year. “It’s an amazing feeling. It’s incredible. And I’m so proud of these boys.”
But Sofinowski feared his boys were letting opportunity slip away in the first half.
Kent Island moved from its 31 to the Middletown 28 near the midway point of the first quarter, when quarterback Tommy Mcandrews hit David Jeffers with a 42-yard pass down the middle of the field. But Mcandrews (5 of 11, 108 yards) was intercepted on the next play.
After a Middletown three-and-out, Kent Island moved to the Knights’ 15 on Keegan O’Brien’s 33-yard run around right end. But the Knights’ defense stiffened, setting up Max Barba’s 31-yard field goal attempt that drifted wide right with 1:04 left in the first quarter.
Kent Island then recovered a Middletown fumble on a punt return, giving the Bucs possession at the Knights’ 33. McAndrews hits O’Brien for 15 yards on third down, then connected with his senior wingback for a 6-yard pickup to the Middletown 6. But two plays later, the handoff between McAndrews and Heath was fumbled and the Knights recovered with 27.5 seconds left in the first half.
“We knew we had opportunities in the first half,” Sofinowski said. “And that’s one of those things, in a big game like this, you let opportunities like that slip, you lose a game like that.”
Kent Island right guard and defensive tackle Brady O’Neal carried similar thoughts.
“We definitely felt like we were in the game, and felt like we were winning the game,” O’Neal said despite a scoreless first half. “We just missed out on our opportunities. And then we came out in the second half, and they drove on us.”
Behind its sledgehammer of a running back, senior Carson Smith, who is set to play next year at West Point, Middletown drove 66 yards in 14 plays for a 7-0 lead on Smith’s 1-yard touchdown run and Joncarlo Schooler’s point-after kick with 3:24 left in the third quarter.
“We were able to control the line of scrimmage physically,” Middletown head coach Collin Delauter said of the scoring drive. “We were able to play the type of football that we wanted to play, which is running the ball, controlling the ball, controlling the line of scrimmage.”
But Kent Island took control from there.
Heath, the state’s leading rusher who was held to 21 yards on 9 first-half carries, ripped off a 14-yard gain on his first touch of the second half. Mcandrews hit Austin Holland for 21 yards, then watched Holland make a brilliant 24-yard reception that went off the hands of a Middletown defensive back.
“Our guy had both his hands on it and it just slipped right off of him,” Delauter said. “And for 23 (Holland) to lay out and make that play, that was fantastic effort.”
An effort that put Kent Island at the Knights’ 6. The Bucs avoided a scare when Mcandrews recovered a fumbled snap from center on third-and-goal. Heath (27 carries, game-high 134 yards), whose been a wrecking ball all season, slammed three yards through the right side on fourth-and-goal for a touchdown. Barba’s PAT forged a 7-7 tie with 9.4 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We put that behind us,” Heath said of the late second-quarter fumble. “Our coaches really helped us to focus on the next play. I just knew that was going to be a dogfight the entire night. I just knew it was going to go back and forth because that first half they were stuffing us. We just had to make a couple of changes.”
Changes that worked the rest of the game.
“We made a couple of adjustments at halftime in regards to how we blocked that eight-man box that they had, and it really worked,” Sofinowski said. “We knew Kasey was going to get a couple of seams here and there, and then we started getting two, three and four yards at a time. And suddenly he’s getting eight and 10 yards. We knew that sooner or later he was going to break it. And it was just the way we blocked it. Coach (Donny) Graef, coach (Ben) Schaffle, coach (Jim) Prince, coach (Mark) Jenkins, myself, we just kept grinding at ‘em. And the boys on the offensive line and the backs did a fantastic job with it.”
Kent Island’s defense was also fantastic.
Sixth-seeded Middletown (9-4), which outscored its first three playoff opponents by a combined 98-0, mustered just two first downs on five first-half possessions — though the fifth was quarterback Cam Baker taking a knee to kill the first-half clock.
“To allow that team right there to score only seven points is a pretty amazing feat; a pretty amazing feat,” Sofinowski said. “And I’m so proud of them because look, our defense kept us in that whole first half with all those mistakes. Our defense kept us in it.”
Kent Island continued to foil Middletown after tying the game, forcing a three-an-out.
The Bucs took over at their 27 with 10:58 left in the game. Heath carried 12 times on a 13-play scoring drive, which ended with his 17-yard touchdown run around the left side with 4:49 remaining. Barba added the extra point for the 14-7 lead.
“I give credit to Keegan O’Brien on that block because it was just perfect,” Heath said. “I was going outside and he sealed that guy and I cut it up and it was just wide open. He’s a small guy, but he can definitely block very well.”
Middletown took over at its 20 with 4:49 left. Smith (25-105) carried three times straight for a first down. Three plays later, on third-and-10 from the Knights’ 30, Baker zipped a swing pass in the left flat to Smith, who weaved his way deep into Bucs’ territory. But a holding penalty against Middletown negated the play. Baker threw incomplete before Dalton Mason tackled him on fourth down to cement the win.
“They got a touchdown but they had to grind on us,” Bucs inside linebacker Giuseppe Mellinger said. “They’ve got good players. And good teams are going to make good plays. They earned that score. And our offense comes back, touchdown. Our defense locks them down, (we) get another score, defense stops them. ... that’s the game.”
Said Kent Island defensive coordinator Tim Goodrich: “We knew going in that number eight (Smith) was going to make plays, there’s no question. They made some adjustments at halftime, we made some adjustments back. He’s a tough kid. There’s a reason why he’s going to Army. I give our kids credit. They buckled down after they had a scoring drive. Our kids are phenomenal.”
Notes: Milford Mill defeated Stephen Decatur, 40-33, in Friday’s other 2A semifinal. Had the Seahawks won, it would have set up the first all-Bayside Conference state championship since 1996, when Cambridge-South Dorchester defeated Kent County 28-0 in the 1A state final. … Kent Island has allowed just 25 points in four playoff games.
